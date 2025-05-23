Show property on map Show properties list
Сommercial property for sale in Latsia, Cyprus

investment properties
4
warehouses
5
10 properties total found
Warehouse 510 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Warehouse 510 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 510 m²
An industrial warehouse in Latsia. It has an internal area of 400 sq.m. and a mezzanine of 1…
$387,613
Investment 314 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Investment 314 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 314 m²
The property concerns two incomplete maisonettes and four vacant plots. The maisonettes are …
$890,315
Warehouse 2 545 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 545 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 2 545 m²
A vacant property on a well proportioned site extending to about 10.638 sq.m. (105m wide x 1…
$3,14M
Warehouse 4 770 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Warehouse 4 770 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Area 4 770 m²
Used Warehouse within the industrial area of Latsia-Dali. It is situated close to all neces…
$5,12M
Warehouse 3 023 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Warehouse 3 023 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Area 3 023 m²
A spacious warehouse in  Nicosia. It is located in the industrial area and offers very easy …
$2,00M
Investment in Latsia, Cyprus
Investment
Latsia, Cyprus
Beautiful plots in a quite area of Latsia where the building density is low. suitable for t…
$155,229
Warehouse 3 600 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Warehouse 3 600 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Area 3 600 m²
This warehouse located in Latsia area with easy access to the motorway. Description: The gr…
$4,35M
Commercial property in Latsia, Cyprus
Commercial property
Latsia, Cyprus
Mixed-use building in Latsia, Nicosia, featuring a combination of apartments and retail shop…
$1,36M
Investment 1 620 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Investment 1 620 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Area 1 620 m²
This modern building is available for sale and located in a coomercial road of Latsia area c…
$3,21M
Investment 1 200 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Investment 1 200 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Area 1 200 m²
An incomplete building located  in Latsia area with built area of 1,200 sqm and land area of…
$964,493
