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Сommercial property for sale in Peyia, Cyprus

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6 properties total found
Other 490 m² in Peyia, Cyprus
Other 490 m²
Peyia, Cyprus
Area 490 m²
A rare chance to acquire a fully reconstructed (2022) commercial building in the heart of Co…
$1,84M
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Shop 52 m² in Peyia, Cyprus
Shop 52 m²
Peyia, Cyprus
Area 52 m²
This unique location is situated in the heart of one of the busiest tourist destinations on …
$431,096
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Commercial property in Peyia, Cyprus
Commercial property
Peyia, Cyprus
Number of floors 4
A commercial building located in the Coral Bay area of Pegeia, Paphos, within close proximit…
$1,83M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Restaurant in Peyia, Cyprus
Restaurant
Peyia, Cyprus
A rare plot on a hill with breathtaking panoramic views of the picturesque hills of Peyia an…
$452,955
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Shop 609 m² in Peyia, Cyprus
Shop 609 m²
Peyia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 609 m²
Located in the heart of Coral Bay – one of the most famous and sought-after resort destinati…
$1,86M
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Restaurant in Peyia, Cyprus
Restaurant
Peyia, Cyprus
Located on a hill in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Peyia, this land plot offers a rare c…
$1,99M
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