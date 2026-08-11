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Сommercial property for sale in Dali, Cyprus

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4 properties total found
Warehouse 1 863 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 863 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 863 m²
An industrial warehouse with offices and a shop in Dali, Nicosia. It comprises of the follow…
$2,30M
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Commercial property 523 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Commercial property 523 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 523 m²
A two storey commercial warehouse currently rented and operated as a recording studio, is lo…
$447,061
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Investment 740 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Investment 740 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 740 m²
Two pairs of semi-detached incomplete three-bedroom houses in Dali, Nicosia.Each house has a…
$702,377
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TekceTekce
Investment 313 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Investment 313 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 313 m²
Three apartments on the first floor in Dali, Nicosia.It consists of two three-bedroom apartm…
$427,328
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