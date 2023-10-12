Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Larnaca, Cyprus

Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop with mezzanine level in an attractive location in Sotiros in Larnaca.  The property is …
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop with a mezzanine in a lively and central location in Chrysopolitissa in Larnaca. The pr…
Price on request
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
Whole 5th floor, sea view office situated on the top floor of a five storey building.The off…
Price on request
Commercial in Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial
Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial building in a central and lively location in Chrysopolitissa in Larnaca. It is id…
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop with mezzanine in a lively and central location in Agios Nikolas in Larnaca. The proper…
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Ground floor shop in a popular location in Sotiros  of Larnaca. The shop is ideally located …
Price on request
Commercial in Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial
Larnaca, Cyprus
A corner commercial building, built within 3 plots.The building has a covered area of 2,100 …
Price on request
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
Price on request
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
Price on request
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
Price on request
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Investment opportunity in a corner retail unit situated on the ground floor of a six-storey …
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial shop in City center, Larnaca. It has 300 sq. m. covered areas and it's located on…
Price on request
Commercial in Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial
Larnaca, Cyprus
These are three shops in Sotiros area of Larnaca.It comprises of:Shop No.1 consisting of a c…
Price on request
Commercial in Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial
Larnaca, Cyprus
A mixed-use two storey building in Larnaca city center. It comprises storage space on the gr…
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
A new project located in the nearest area to the New Marina in Larnaca. Its ideal choice for…
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop of 132m2 internal area & 65m2 of mezzanine in an 8 storey building consisting of 39 uni…
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
New project is located in the heart of Larnaca City and 300 meters to American Academy and M…
Price on request
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 736 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 736 sq.meters in Larnaka. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…
€750,000
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
An office for sale in city center of Larnaca.Sea viewCovered area 73 sq.m.2nd floorParking space 
Price on request
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
A new commercial building located in the heart of Larnaca. The project includes both offices…
Price on request
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
A new commercial building located in the heart of Larnaca. The project includes both offices…
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
A new commercial building located in the heart of Larnaca. The project includes both offices…
Price on request
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
A new commercial building located in the heart of Larnaca. The project includes both offices…
Price on request
Commercial in Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial
Larnaca, Cyprus
This is a corner commercial building in Larnaca Center , Prime Location.It consists of a gro…
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
A ground floor retail unit in Larnaca.The shop comprises of an open plan retail space on the…
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
A former bank branch on a central avenue in Larnaca.It consists of a ground floor of 281sqm …
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop located in Larnaca City Center (down town).Walking distance to Finikoudes 3 minutes, 20…
€80,000
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
The property is located in the “Koukouladies” locale about very close to the Ammochostos Sta…
Price on request
Commercial in Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial
Larnaca, Cyprus
Located on Faneromenis Avenue, this building has been constructed to a very high standard an…
Price on request
