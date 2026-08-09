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Сommercial property for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

;
hotels
3
offices
16
shops
11
68 properties total found
Hotel 1 633 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Hotel 1 633 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 40
Area 1 633 m²
This modern 4-storey hotel is conveniently located in the historic center of Larnaca on a ch…
$15,35M
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Commercial property in Tochni, Cyprus
Commercial property
Tochni, Cyprus
Number of floors 2
Nestled in the heart of the picturesque Tochni village, this beautifully preserved tradition…
$453,525
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Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Commercial Shop – Prime Retail Investment in Central Larnaca This commercial shop is part of…
$546,447
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
Floor 2/6
Prestigious Office Space in a Landmark Larnaca Location This modern office space is ideally …
$570,746
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel 830 m² in Tochni, Cyprus
Hotel 830 m²
Tochni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 14
Area 830 m²
Set in the gentle hillside landscapes of Tochni, this agrotourism aparthotel presents an inv…
$1,74M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Investment 882 m² in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 882 m²
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Area 882 m²
The project is fully completed and is under small renovations and installations requested fr…
$3,31M
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Investment 614 m² in Mazotos, Cyprus
Investment 614 m²
Mazotos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 614 m²
A residential development comprising of four incomplete houses in Mazotos, Larnaca. The two …
$956,176
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Office 88 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 88 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 88 m²
A new gated complex in the city center of Larnaca. The complex is conveniently located withi…
$299,650
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Office 233 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 233 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 233 m²
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
$1,26M
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Commercial property 932 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial property 932 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 10
Area 932 m²
This is a corner commercial building in Larnaca Center , Prime Location. It consists of a gr…
$3,54M
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Commercial property 1 600 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 600 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 1 600 m²
Each apartment is approximately 75 sq.m. with 2 bedrooms, and a  terrace, 40sq.m. each. The …
$3,54M
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Investment 1 387 m² in Pervolia, Cyprus
Investment 1 387 m²
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 14
Area 1 387 m²
Beach front 7 villas for sale in Pervolia tourist area for Larnaca. The houses are completed…
$3,07M
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Office 123 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 123 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 123 m²
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
$708,752
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Investment 6 000 m² in Mazotos, Cyprus
Investment 6 000 m²
Mazotos, Cyprus
Area 6 000 m²
The plot totals 87,823sqm, falls under a touristic zone (Τ2ε) “arming” it with three develop…
$22,43M
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Commercial property 1 437 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 437 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 437 m²
A commercial building in Agios Nikolaos, Larnaca Municipality. The building consists of an o…
$1,68M
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Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
This shop in Finikoudes, Larnaca, is perfectly situated in the center of the city’s vibrant …
$220,679
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel 895 m² in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Hotel 895 m²
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 20
Area 895 m²
This city apartments is 400 meters away from the Larnaca Beach Promenade and offers self-cat…
$2,95M
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Office 178 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 178 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 178 m²
Premium office spaces located in the heart of Larnaca’s Business District, with breathtaking…
$735,365
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Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
Prestigious Office Space in a Landmark Larnaca Location This modern office space is ideally …
$1,26M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Hotel 10 133 m² in Oroklini, Cyprus
Hotel 10 133 m²
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 70
Area 10 133 m²
Total size of the plot: 13.257m²  Total buildable area: 10.133m² (inc. basement)  Total …
$15,35M
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Investment 448 m² in Kiti, Cyprus
Investment 448 m²
Kiti, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 448 m²
Detached two-storey building with basement in Κiti  in Larnaca District. The building consis…
$656,975
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Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
Number of floors 5
Modern Office Spaces in Limassol This contemporary office project is located in Limassol, of…
$565,635
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
The Nicolaides Complex is perfectly situated in the center of Larnaca, right in the heart of…
$137,053
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Shop 300 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 300 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 300 m²
Commercial shop in City center, Larnaca. It has 300 sq. m. covered areas and it's located on…
$472,186
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Shop 142 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 142 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 142 m²
A new commercial building located in the heart of Larnaca. The project includes both offices…
$562,656
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Office 120 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 120 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 120 m²
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
$567,972
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Restaurant in Psematismenos, Cyprus
Restaurant
Psematismenos, Cyprus
On the market is a plot intended for residential development, located in the area of Psemati…
$138,412
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Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Positioned in the vibrant heart of Larnaca, Shop No.1 offers an exceptional opportunity for …
$406,514
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel 3 500 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Hotel 3 500 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 3 500 m²
Friendly and well-established hotel apartment complex with commercial shops, ideally located…
$11,80M
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Investment 1 580 m² in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Investment 1 580 m²
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 25
Area 1 580 m²
These are two residential buildings available for sale together. Excellently located in the …
$3,72M
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