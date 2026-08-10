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Сommercial property for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

;
offices
6
shops
3
34 properties total found
Commercial property 225 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial property 225 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 5
Area 225 m²
Residential building in Germasogeia, Limassol. Multi-unit investment property on a 780 m² pl…
$2,02M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 1 382 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 382 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 1 382 m²
A new benchmark for contemporary workspaces, this striking commercial development redefines …
$9,58M
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Commercial property in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial property
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Floor 3
A residential building in Potamos Germasogeias, Limassol, with 22 studios (plus 3 extra room…
$4,17M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Other 1 728 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Other 1 728 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 1 728 m²
Located in the prestigious area of Germasogeia, this modern residential building offers a pe…
$7,54M
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Shop 119 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Shop 119 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 119 m²
Nice shop in Potamos Germasogias  one of the best and busiest areas in Limassol .Its fitted …
$725,963
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Commercial property 1 382 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 382 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 1 382 m²
A landmark commercial development designed around the concept of next-generation prime offic…
$9,49M
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Commercial property 1 382 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 382 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 1 382 m²
A landmark commercial development designed around the concept of next-generation prime offic…
$9,49M
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Office 1 970 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office 1 970 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 1 970 m²
Number of floors 5
In the heart of Limassol’s commercial district, a new Grade-A business tower is offered as a…
$32,36M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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Commercial property 795 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial property 795 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 11
Area 795 m²
Number of floors 3
The Building The architecture is defined by clean contemporary lines, creating a stylish pre…
$2,07M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 49 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Shop 49 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 49 m²
This is a office 2 levels in the best location in tourist area on the main road, offering a …
$315,031
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Other 923 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Other 923 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 923 m²
Discover an exceptional opportunity to own a home in one of Limassol’s most desirable areas …
$3,99M
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Office 2 084 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office 2 084 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 2 084 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale: Modern office space under construction in one of the most popular areas - Potamos …
$14,57M
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Office in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office
Germasogeia, Cyprus
For sale three offices of total covered area of 1118.54 square meters on top of Timoset furn…
$5,80M
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Other 1 728 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Other 1 728 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 1 728 m²
Located in the prestigious area of Germasogeia, this modern residential building offers a pe…
$7,54M
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Office 1 381 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office 1 381 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 1 381 m²
Number of floors 5
The building of the business center, designed on the basis of the concept of mixed first-cla…
$9,18M
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Commercial property 670 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial property 670 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 9
Area 670 m²
Residential Building for Sale – Germasogeia, Limassol Modern residential building located i…
$3,37M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial property
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Floor 4/4
Modern Building with Panoramic Views in the Hills of Limassol This beautifully designed bui…
$8,32M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 544 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Shop 544 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 544 m²
Brand-new PRIME commercial space on the first line of the Germasogeia Tourist Area — one of …
$4,88M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 300 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial property 300 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 300 m²
This mixed use building consists of shops on the ground level with upper level house. This …
$1,43M
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Commercial property in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial property
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Number of floors 6
An office building located in a great area, close to all amenities and with easy access to t…
$26,37M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial property
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Number of floors 5
Prime Hilltop Investment Opportunity in Germasogeia, Limassol Positioned in one of the most …
$4,27M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial property
Germasogeia, Cyprus
This project is a landmark business centre, located in Limassol’s coastal commercial hub. Th…
$32,08M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Restaurant in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Restaurant
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Located in one of the most prestigious residential areas of Germasoya, this exceptional site…
$1,28M
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Office 1 934 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office 1 934 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 1 934 m²
Floor 4
Business center a building being designed on a concept of a mixture of prime offices. Confer…
$9,40M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 1 382 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 382 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 1 382 m²
A new benchmark for contemporary workspaces, this striking commercial development redefines …
$9,58M
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Office in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office
Germasogeia, Cyprus
business center a building being designed on a concept of a mixture of prime offices. Confer…
$5,23M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial property
Germasogeia, Cyprus
For sale is a stone house in the village of Germasoya, which currently functions as a tavern…
$256,236
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Other 923 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Other 923 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 923 m²
Discover an exceptional opportunity to own a home in one of Limassol’s most desirable areas …
$3,99M
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Commercial property in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial property
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Floor 3/3
Modern Building with Panoramic Views in the Hills of Limassol This beautifully designed bui…
$4,00M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Restaurant 350 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Restaurant 350 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 350 m²
Active business with own premises. The shops are connected and are used as a restaurant for …
$1,72M
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