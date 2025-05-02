Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Scomyslicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage in Haradzishcha, Belarus
Cottage
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Area 273 m²
Announced the sale of a new, stylish cottage with eurorenovation, located in the suburbs of …
$235,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Aziarco, Belarus
Cottage
Aziarco, Belarus
Area 170 m²
We present to your attention a modern and stylish house that embodies dreams of a comfortabl…
$243,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 222 m²
Fully ready for living and equipped with all the furniture and equipment, a cottage with a s…
$249,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go