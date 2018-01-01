Luxury residence with a hotel and a shopping mall in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey

We offer apartments with different layouts.

The residence consists of 62 flats, 99 offices, a hotel with 146 rooms, a shopping mall. Here you'll find a parking for 600 cars, 54 shops, 18 cafes and restaurants.

Advantages

Unique feature — the (-3) floor, with the subway connection, will also be used as a social area for performing arts and cultural activities.

As the entire social infrastructure opens — shops, cafes and restaurants, offices and a hotel — the project will only go up in price, so it is suitable for both housing and investment.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The development located in the heart of the city’s most prestigious neighborhood. Sisli — is located on the European side of the Bosphorus near Beyoglu and Besiktas. Now Sisli is the business, cultural and commercial center of Istanbul. The area has a well-developed infrastructure — hotels, restaurants, shops, banks, shopping centers, theaters and cinemas, educational institutions.