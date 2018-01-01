  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Luxury residence with a hotel and a shopping mall in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey

Luxury residence with a hotel and a shopping mall in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€782,960
;
9
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with different layouts.

The residence consists of 62 flats, 99 offices, a hotel with 146 rooms, a shopping mall. Here you'll find a parking for 600 cars, 54 shops, 18 cafes and restaurants.

Advantages

Unique feature — the (-3) floor, with the subway connection, will also be used as a social area for performing arts and cultural activities.

As the entire social infrastructure opens — shops, cafes and restaurants, offices and a hotel — the project will only go up in price, so it is suitable for both housing and investment.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The development located in the heart of the city’s most prestigious neighborhood. Sisli — is located on the European side of the Bosphorus near Beyoglu and Besiktas. Now Sisli is the business, cultural and commercial center of Istanbul. The area has a well-developed infrastructure — hotels, restaurants, shops, banks, shopping centers, theaters and cinemas, educational institutions.

  • 1 minute — metro station right in the complex
  • 5 min — Taksim Square
  • 18 min — Levent
  • 40 min — airport
  • 50 meters - bus stop
  • 1.5 km - shopping mall
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novye kvartiry vozle morya v Kargydzhake - Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€140,000
Residential complex Novyy butik-proekt v rayone Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€145,000
Residential complex Ready-for-rent residential complex with sports grounds, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Tarsus, Turkey
from
€90,000
Residential complex Novye prestizhnye kvartiry v 100 m ot morya na Severnom Kipre
Avanos, Turkey
from
€404,567
Residential complex Stilnyy ZhK v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Kadikoey, Turkey
from
€234,954
You are viewing
Luxury residence with a hotel and a shopping mall in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€782,960
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Elitnye apartamenty na prodazhu v prestizhnom rayone Umranie
Residential complex Elitnye apartamenty na prodazhu v prestizhnom rayone Umranie
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€800,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Umraniye district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 102 to 168 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Small houses, luxury villas are being built closer to the sea. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Residential complex with views of the city, forest, the Bosphorus and the sea, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with views of the city, forest, the Bosphorus and the sea, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,46M
Agency: TRANIO
The project in the area of Adjarkent, Beykoz, known as the most green district of Istanbul. The unique location is between Fatih Sultan Bridge and Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge. Between Marmara Sea and Black Sea. The project has 2 high-rise buildings with different layout plans: 1-4 bedroom apartments and penthouses. Three floors are occupied by the amenities and infrastructure for the residents. Each apartment has an entrance hall, living room with dining area, kitchen, 1-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms, and terrace. Facilities and equipment in the house The complex also has cafés, restaurants, a cinema, rooms for party, events and business meetings, a zoo, and hotel services: technical support and cleaning. It also has car wash services and parking spaces with charging stations for electric cars. Location and nearby infrastructure Near the complex there are shops restaurants, cafes, a hospital, the Oasis Art Project museum, a hairdresser and offices.
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v rayone Bagdzhylar - Stambul
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v rayone Bagdzhylar - Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€253,650
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 75.71 to 298.75 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, a unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Realting.com
Go