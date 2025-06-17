Residential complex Exclusive PREMIUM CLASS residential complex in the center of Istanbul.

Introducing the first residential project in Turkey, specially designed with the highest level of seismic safety standards available in Turkey.

Our project is located in Sisli, one of the most prestigious and oldest districts of European Istanbul.

Sisli is known for its modern infrastructure, the presence of many luxury residential and shopping complexes, restaurants, educational and medical institutions, making it an ideal choice for luxury living or profitable real estate investment.

The project is located on an area of ​​573,000 m2, consists of four 37-storey buildings, apartments for sale with layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1, areas from 88 m2 to 240 m2, as well as commercial and retail spaces.

Apartment prices:

1+1 apartments (88 m2 - 106 m2) from 719,000 USD

2+1 apartments (131 m2 - 175 m2) from 1,121,000 USD

3+1 apartments (175 m2) from 1,593,000 USD

4+1 apartments (240 m2) from 2,350,000 USD

The apartments have stunning views of Istanbul and the Bosphorus, with high-quality interior decoration combining luxury with practicality, and smart home technology that provides comfort and safety.

Infrastructure:

Indoor and outdoor swimming pools

Fitness center

Spa center

Gardens and green areas - 90,000 m2

Shops

Restaurants

Indoor parking - 3,558 spaces

24/7 security

Excellent location:

250 meters to the bus stop

900 meters to Mecidiyeköy metro station

950 meters to Trump Mall and Cevahir Mall

Taksim - 10 minutes

Maslak - 10 minutes

Levent - 10 minutes

Istanbul Airport - 30 minutes

For more detailed information about this project, call / write to us.