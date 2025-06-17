  1. Realting.com
  3. Residential complex Exclusive PREMIUM CLASS residential complex in the center of Istanbul.

Residential complex Exclusive PREMIUM CLASS residential complex in the center of Istanbul.

Merkez Caddesi, Turkey
from
$719,000
17
ID: 26455
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1287
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/06/2025

Location

  • Metro
    Şişli-Mecidiyeköy (~ 500 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Introducing the first residential project in Turkey, specially designed with the highest level of seismic safety standards available in Turkey.

Our project is located in Sisli, one of the most prestigious and oldest districts of European Istanbul.

Sisli is known for its modern infrastructure, the presence of many luxury residential and shopping complexes, restaurants, educational and medical institutions, making it an ideal choice for luxury living or profitable real estate investment.

The project is located on an area of ​​573,000 m2, consists of four 37-storey buildings, apartments for sale with layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1, areas from 88 m2 to 240 m2, as well as commercial and retail spaces.

Apartment prices:

  • 1+1 apartments (88 m2 - 106 m2) from 719,000 USD
  • 2+1 apartments (131 m2 - 175 m2) from 1,121,000 USD
  • 3+1 apartments (175 m2) from 1,593,000 USD
  • 4+1 apartments (240 m2) from 2,350,000 USD

The apartments have stunning views of Istanbul and the Bosphorus, with high-quality interior decoration combining luxury with practicality, and smart home technology that provides comfort and safety.

Infrastructure:

  • Indoor and outdoor swimming pools
  • Fitness center
  • Spa center
  • Gardens and green areas - 90,000 m2
  • Shops
  • Restaurants
  • Indoor parking - 3,558 spaces
  • 24/7 security

Excellent location:

  • 250 meters to the bus stop
  • 900 meters to Mecidiyeköy metro station
  • 950 meters to Trump Mall and Cevahir Mall
  • Taksim - 10 minutes
  • Maslak - 10 minutes
  • Levent - 10 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 30 minutes

For more detailed information about this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Merkez Caddesi, Turkey

Residential complex Exclusive PREMIUM CLASS residential complex in the center of Istanbul.
Merkez Caddesi, Turkey
from
$719,000
