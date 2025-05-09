Residential complex Luxury apartments in the center of Istanbul from a leading developer.

Please contact our specialists for availability and prices of apartments.

Our project is located in the Sisli district, one of the most popular areas of Istanbul.

The project is located on an area of ​​6,058 m2 and includes 1,127 apartments, with layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1, as well as 17 commercial premises (for shops, cafes).

Astoria İş ve Yaşam Merkezi shopping center with MM Migros supermarket is 800 m from the complex, Private Mecidiyeköy Çevre Hospital is 400 m away, Ozel Pitircik Anaokulu kindergarten is 160 m away. Mecidiye Şehit Fahrettin Yavuz İlkokulu school and Akmar hypermarket are a 10-minute walk away.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be made in accordance with the highest quality standards using premium materials.

Completion date: Q3 2025.

Infrastructure:

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Turkish bath

Sauna

Workout zones

Children's playgrounds

Shops

Restaurants

