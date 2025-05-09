  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Luxury apartments in the center of Istanbul from a leading developer.

Residential complex Luxury apartments in the center of Istanbul from a leading developer.

Sisli, Turkey
from
$439,000
10
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 26136
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1262
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Sisli
  • Metro
    Şişli-Mecidiyeköy (~ 500 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Please contact our specialists for availability and prices of apartments.

Our project is located in the Sisli district, one of the most popular areas of Istanbul.

The project is located on an area of ​​6,058 m2 and includes 1,127 apartments, with layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1, as well as 17 commercial premises (for shops, cafes).

Astoria İş ve Yaşam Merkezi shopping center with MM Migros supermarket is 800 m from the complex, Private Mecidiyeköy Çevre Hospital is 400 m away, Ozel Pitircik Anaokulu kindergarten is 160 m away. Mecidiye Şehit Fahrettin Yavuz İlkokulu school and Akmar hypermarket are a 10-minute walk away.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be made in accordance with the highest quality standards using premium materials.

Completion date: Q3 2025.

Infrastructure:

Swimming pool
Fitness center
Turkish bath
Sauna
Workout zones
Children's playgrounds
Shops
Restaurants

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Sisli, Turkey

You are viewing
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the center of Istanbul from a leading developer.
Sisli, Turkey
from
$439,000
