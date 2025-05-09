Residential complex New residence with a gym and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey

The residence stands out as a distinguished project offering all the amenities of modern living in the dynamic and prestigious Beşiktaş district of Istanbul. Developed by Babacan Yapı, this project is set to be completed in December 2026. Located in one of Beşiktaş’s most sought-after areas, Babacan Beşiktaş is situated in the heart of the modern city lifestyle, amidst a blend of nature and culture.

The project consists of a single residential block spread across a total construction area of 10,000 m², offering 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1 apartment types. Just steps away from Beşiktaş's vibrant and lively atmosphere, the project provides a comfortable and tranquil living space without compromising on the dynamic urban lifestyle. Featuring modern architecture and high-quality social facilities, Babacan Beşiktaş also promises a comfortable living experience with its dedicated parking facilities.

Features

spa

gym

parking

Completion - December, 30 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project's proximity to Beşiktaş’s cultural richness, shopping, and renowned gastronomic areas adds value. Additionally, the region’s transportation networks offer easy access to other significant locations in Istanbul. Babacan Beşiktaş presents an ideal location for both business and social life, making it a perfect choice for those seeking a blend of comfort and aesthetics.