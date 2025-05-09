  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey

2 Sisli Mesleki ve Teknik Anadolu Lisesi, Turkey
from
$718,790
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26353
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2458833
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Metro
    Şişli-Mecidiyeköy (~ 700 m)

About the complex

The complex offers 90,000 m2 of landscaped greenery and walking trails designed for serene and balanced lifestyle.

Features:

  • green areas and walking paths
  • fitness center
  • garage
  • security
  • indoor and outdoor swimming pools
  • dining and lounge areas
  • shops

Completion - 2029.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Taksim - 10 minutes
  • Maslak - 10 minutes
  • Levent - 10 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 5 minutes
  • Hospital - 5 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 30 minutes

Location on the map

2 Sisli Mesleki ve Teknik Anadolu Lisesi, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Luxury apartments in Novita konaklari complex in Oba
Oba, Turkey
from
$121,721
Apartment building Kucukcekmece Istanbul Apartment Compound
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$179,784
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools close to a beach and marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$339,900
Residential complex New residential complex close to the metrobus station and shopping malls, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$264,923
Residential complex New residential complex in a prestigious area of Avcılar next to the new channel project, Istanbul, Turkey
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$396,384
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey
2 Sisli Mesleki ve Teknik Anadolu Lisesi, Turkey
from
$718,790
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Type B_66
Residential complex Type B_66
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$128,162
The year of construction 2022
European side - Eyyup This project is built on an area of 10,700 M2. The project will be ready for delivery by the end of 2022 and two to three bedroom units are available. Advantages of this project include being located between two metro stations, close to the Tem Highway. The lis…
Developer
Majd International Company
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence in the historic area of Istanbul, Turley
Residential complex New residence in the historic area of Istanbul, Turley
5 Birlik Rezidans, Turkey
from
$712,337
We offer spacious apartments with terraces. Location and nearby infrastructure Kadiköy is one of the most ancient areas, situated in the Asian part of Istanbul. It's less bustling and crowded here compared to the other tourist districts. But this is not to say that there is lack of sights i…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Beykoz Blue Residences
Residential complex Beykoz Blue Residences
Beykoz, Turkey
from
$1,39M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 34
This project offers to you countryside feeling  and residence comfort meanwhile. Totally ready to move and first class finishing you can observe in each steps. Next to the largest and most prestigous villa compound of Istanbul. This project is suits to you if you would like meanwhile green&b…
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications