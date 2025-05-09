Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
European side - Eyyup
This project is built on an area of 10,700 M2. The project will be ready for delivery by the end of 2022 and two to three bedroom units are available.
Advantages of this project include being located between two metro stations, close to the Tem Highway.
The lis…
We offer spacious apartments with terraces.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Kadiköy is one of the most ancient areas, situated in the Asian part of Istanbul. It's less bustling and crowded here compared to the other tourist districts. But this is not to say that there is lack of sights i…
This project offers to you countryside feeling and residence comfort meanwhile. Totally ready to move and first class finishing you can observe in each steps. Next to the largest and most prestigous villa compound of Istanbul. This project is suits to you if you would like meanwhile green&b…