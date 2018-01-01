  1. Realting.com
  Furnished apartments with views of the Bosphorus and the city, in a building with swimming pool and restaurants, Şişli, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey

from €460,000
from
€460,000
;
20
About the complex

High quality apartments with views of the Bosphorus and the city for sale.

The project consists of three blocks: a hotel, which will be ready in November, and 2 residential buildings - block B completed and block A in the beginning of construction. In addition, cafes and restaurants will be created in the project.

Almost all apartments in Block A are two-bedroom and each has a balcony.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The apartments have high quality finishing and smart home system.

In the center of the complex there is a green area with places for recreation, stores, cafes and areas for events.

Advantages
  • At the price starting from 549,000 there is 25% discount on payment at once, with the installment payment maximum discount of 20%.
  • Payments can be made in U.S. dollars. No risk associated with the use of national currency
  • No need to be in Turkey and know the Turkish language
  • Visa-free travel to 100+ countries. Including Hong Kong, Thailand, Brazil, Japan
  • Ability to obtain a U.S. visa. Holder of Turkish citizenship can apply for a Schengen visa, a U.S. visa or EU residency
  • Passports for the whole family. Along with the main investor, the spouse and children under 18 will receive citizenship at the same time
  • No need to prove the origin of funds or stable income
  • No need to become a tax resident
  • Property can be sold after 3 years, passports will remain forever
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the Şişli district, on the European side of the city. It is the business, cultural and commercial center of Istanbul.

The business districts of Fulya, Esentepe, Cumhuriyet and Levent can be reached in 9 minutes by car. Here you will find skyscrapers and office buildings with representative offices of banks and Turkish and international companies.

The popular Taksim and Nisantashi districts, with their expensive shopping streets, restaurants, museums and galleries, can be reached by car in 10 minutes.

Nearby there is one of the largest shopping centers in Europe - Cevahir, which can be reached on foot in less than 20 minutes.

The waterfront area with Dolmabahce Palace, Maçka Park, Kabataş Marina and Vodafone Stadium is less than a 10-minute drive from the project.

Istanbul's historic Sultanahmet district can be reached in 17 minutes by car. Istanbul International Airport is 30 minutes away.

