Apartment in a new building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul

Sisli, Turkey
from
$2,00M
;
12
ID: 27825
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Sisli
  • Metro
    Şişli-Mecidiyeköy (~ 800 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Apartments in a Comprehensive Housing Project in Şişli, Istanbul

This comprehensive project is located in Şişli, one of the most developed districts on the European side of Istanbul. The area is one of the top districts in terms of land value in Istanbul. It experiences heavy foot traffic throughout the day and is close to all daily and social amenities such as metro, metrobus, parks, public transportation, markets, health centers, banks, walking paths, cafes, restaurants, theaters, cinemas, and bars.

The apartments for sale in Şişli, Istanbul, are 200 meters from the metrobus stop, 100 meters from the bus stop, 150 meters from Mecidiyeköy Square and the metro, 2.9 km from Nişantaşı, 4.4 km from Etiler, 1 km from Zorlu Center, 6.5 km from Vadi Istanbul, 6.7 km from Alibeyköy Bus Terminal, 3.2 km from Maslak, 8.5 km from Sultanahmet Square, 1.2 km from Cevahir Mall, 4.4 km from Taksim Square, and 38.4 km from Istanbul Airport.

The comprehensive project with horizontal architecture covers a 6,000 m² plot area. The project consists of 4 blocks and a total of 127 apartments. The blocks in the project are 4 floors high and feature horizontal architecture. The project includes amenities such as a sauna, spa, Turkish bath, ornamental pool, indoor swimming pool, children's pool, gym, indoor parking, walking paths, cafes and shopping centers, cleaning and reception services, children's playground, 24/7 security, and security cameras.

The project offers apartment types including 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom, 2-bedroom duplex, and 3-bedroom duplex units. The apartments, known for their quality, elegant, and spacious living areas, are equipped with steel entrance doors, laminate and ceramic flooring, solid wood kitchen cabinets, built-in kitchen appliances, shower cabins, double-glazed PVC windows and balcony doors, smart home systems, and a central satellite system.


IST-01600

Location on the map

Sisli, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

