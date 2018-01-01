  1. Realting.com
  3. High-rise residence with swimming pools, a green area and a restaurant close to the city center, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
About the complex

The residence features a green area, security, a football field, a kids' playground, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a parking, a restaurant, a gym, a sauna and a hamam, a basketball court.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metrobus station - 2 km
  • City center - 2 km
  • Shopping mall - 3 km
  • Metro station - 1 km
  • Bus stop - 100 meters
  • Airport - 40 km
  • E-5 highway - 2 km
Marmara Region, Turkey

Similar complexes
Residential complex Viamar Magnolia
Yesilkoey, Turkey
from
€198,513
Residential complex Sovremennyy proekt s roskoshnoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€110,775
Residential complex Trio Hill Residence
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€145,348
Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira na beregu morya
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€155,000
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€188,000
Other complexes
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€225,000
Completion date: 2024
The project was conceived as a luxurious autonomous residential resort right in the city center, which will include 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments ranging from 53 to 170 m2, as well as an abundance of services and amenities that were previously unavailable in the center of Alanya. The complex, which will completely change the architectural vision of the city, is the only project designed to add value to the city center of Alanya due to its high-quality, functional and stylish appearance. Due to the fact that there is not much land in Alanya, this location is especially valuable, with sea views and close to the beach. It guarantees high investment returns for all investors and an ideal rental income. Everything that this vibrant, cosmopolitan city can offer tourists, including shops, restaurants in the elegant area of the port and the famous Cleopatra beach, is within walking distance. The price of the apartments includes air conditioning and a flow water heater. The end of the project in August 2024.
Residential complex Zeray Future Deluxe City
Residential complex Zeray Future Deluxe City
Etimesgut, Turkey
from
€129,818
Completion date: 2024
Our project is located in Etimesgut, Ankara, in the most suitable new settlement area for zoning and valuation. It is positioned as 4 blocks and 338 flats on an area of 20.000 m2. There are normal flats starts from 1+1 to 4+1 and penthouse flats with pools. All of our 4+1 flats have a Turkish Bath and sauna. There is a 24/7 security system in our project. In addition, there are many activity areas such as spa, indoor pool, massage rooms, fitness, indoor and outdoor children’s playgrounds, yoga, pilates, and cafe lounge as common areas.
Residential complex New apartments in a residence by the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence by the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€814,370
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury apartments with different layouts. Each flat has a spacious terrace, a view of the sea and parking spaces. The beachfront residence consists of four buildings and features a beautiful landscaped garden, water taxi service, concierge service, a fitness center, yoga and pilates, aerobics and dance studios, ponds, observation decks, walking and bike paths, kids' playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, swimming pools, a spa, restaurants, gyms. Apartments options One-bedroom apartment with an area from 88 m2 to 104 m2 - from 814,370 USD to 960,177 USD Two-bedroom apartment with an area from 105 m2 to 270 m2 - from 972,014 USD to 2,478,621 USD Three-bedroom apartment with an area from 171 m2 to 236 m2 - from 1,574,326 USD to 2,172,418 USD Four-bedroom apartment with an area from 235 m2 to 277 m2 - from 2,162,783 USD to 2,549,643 USD Five-bedroom apartment with an area from 2,278,126 USD to 3,441,275 USD Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to a park, shopping malls and restaurants, a yacht marina, hospitals and private schools, within walking distance of five-star hotels and the coast.
