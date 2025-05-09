Residential complex Apartments in Fulya | Sisli.

Guaranteed rental income of 7% of the apartment price for 24 months!

Our project is located in the Sisli / Fulya area, one of the most popular areas of Istanbul.

The project is located on an area of ​​18,900 m2, consists of two 10-storey buildings, and includes 150 apartments, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 and 4 + 1 layouts, as well as 8 commercial premises (for shops, cafes).

There is all the city infrastructure near the project - shopping centers, shops, restaurants, educational and medical institutions.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards from premium materials.

The price of the apartments includes:

Smart Home System

Equipment: Oven, dishwasher, stove, hood

Completion of construction: 2nd quarter of 2026.

Infrastructure:

Fitness center

Turkish bath

Sauna

Conference room

Game room.

Parking: 3 underground floors, 1 parking space per apartment

Electric vehicles: 4 charging stations

Excellent location:

Metro - 850 m

Metrobus - 1.3 km

E-5 highway - 1.3 km

Taksim - 3.2 km

Besiktas - 2.6 km

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.