  Turkey
  Sisli
  Residential complex Apartments in Fulya | Sisli.

Sisli, Turkey
from
$265,000
17
ID: 26123
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1244
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Sisli
  • Metro
    Şişli-Mecidiyeköy (~ 500 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    Business class
    2026
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Guaranteed rental income of 7% of the apartment price for 24 months!

Our project is located in the Sisli / Fulya area, one of the most popular areas of Istanbul.

The project is located on an area of ​​18,900 m2, consists of two 10-storey buildings, and includes 150 apartments, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 and 4 + 1 layouts, as well as 8 commercial premises (for shops, cafes).

There is all the city infrastructure near the project - shopping centers, shops, restaurants, educational and medical institutions.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards from premium materials.

The price of the apartments includes:

Smart Home System
Equipment: Oven, dishwasher, stove, hood

Completion of construction: 2nd quarter of 2026.

Infrastructure:

Fitness center
Turkish bath
Sauna
Conference room
Game room.
Parking: 3 underground floors, 1 parking space per apartment
Electric vehicles: 4 charging stations

Excellent location:

Metro - 850 m
Metrobus - 1.3 km
E-5 highway - 1.3 km
Taksim - 3.2 km
Besiktas - 2.6 km

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Sisli, Turkey

