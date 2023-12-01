Show property on map Show properties list
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Cullera, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Townhouse for sale in the old town at the foot of Castillo de Cullera. The house is built i…
€95,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with terrace, with garden in Cullera, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with terrace, with garden
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 252 m²
New construction townhouses for sale in Cullera. It is a set of 29 semi-detached single-fami…
€230,000
3 room townhouse in Cullera, Spain
3 room townhouse
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
New building! Three-story townhouse with sea views from all rooms and a private pool! Locate…
€316,000
3 room townhouse in Cullera, Spain
3 room townhouse
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
New building! Three-story townhouse with sea views from all rooms and a private pool! Locate…
€295,000
3 room townhouse in Cullera, Spain
3 room townhouse
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
New building! Three-story townhouse with sea views from all rooms and a private pool! Locate…
€288,000
3 room townhouse in Cullera, Spain
3 room townhouse
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
New building! Three-story townhouse with sea views from all rooms and a private pool! Locate…
€316,000
3 room townhouse in Cullera, Spain
3 room townhouse
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Townhouse on the 1st line of sandy beach, in the resort town of Cullera. Large terrace with …
€275,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
This property is stored centrally in quiet area. It is perfectly communicated. There are bar…
€225,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Spectacular semi-detached house in Cullera, is único after straight line of the beach is at …
€360,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
This peculiar semi-detached house sells in Racó of Cullera, its ubicación it is más that exc…
€260,000
