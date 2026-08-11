Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. lHorta Nord
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses in lHorta Nord, Spain

;
Godella
3
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Townhouse in Godella, Spain
Townhouse
Godella, Spain
Area 224 m²
Virentia, a name with which this sector of Godella has been baptized, means' vegetation 'in …
$857,366
Leave a request
Townhouse in Godella, Spain
Townhouse
Godella, Spain
Area 218 m²
Virentia, a name with which this sector of Godella has been baptized, means' vegetation 'in …
$885,983
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Puig, Playa del Puig 140 m2, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, almost new, aa, cupboards, heating, garden…
$464,923
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom townthouse in el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
319/5000 For sale bright townhouse in El Puig (Valencia). It consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathr…
$274,574
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Godella, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Godella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
This townhouse is located in one of the best luxury developments in the centre of Campolivar…
$484,920
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in lHorta Nord, Spain

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go