Townhouses with garden for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

Torrevieja
61
Benidorm
3
Alicante
4
Alacant Alicante
381
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern townhouses built in a quiet p…
$261,513
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 89 m²
New townhouses located in Los Balcones, Torrevieja. On the ground floor of the townhouse th…
$241,755
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Semi- detached house for sale with various terraces, it is located on the corner of Urb. Tor…
$139,877
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
We offer you this 98m2 chalet where you can enjoy free time. The breadth of this house provi…
$215,811
3 bedroom townthouse in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
This modern-style luxury project is located in one of the most exclusive corners of Benidorm…
$1,36M
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale with a large private garden, parking and solarium. On…
$166,770
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
The Torre Golf Homes 3-Bedroom Bungalow is a new complex of 32 real estate properties in Ben…
$243,637
3 bedroom townthouse in Pedreguer, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pedreguer, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Spectacular panoramic views of the sea and mountains of Marina Alta you can have with new to…
$172,432
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build residential of villas and townhouses…
$225,984
3 bedroom townthouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Townhouses with 3 bedrooms This private complex of beautiful townhouses with 3 bedrooms comb…
$217,975
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Chance!! Townhouse located in a quiet area next to the natural area of the Torrevieja lagoon…
$117,353
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
$322,009
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Wonderful townhouse in the Punta Prima area. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, …
$149,809
3 bedroom townthouse in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Bungalow for sale - one-storey house with 2 own entrances - located in a quiet residential a…
$243,465
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
Townhouse in Alicante, Gran Alacant area , Puerto Marino urbanization. If you want to have …
$215,218
3 bedroom townthouse in Busot, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
$247,625
3 bedroom townthouse in Formentera del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN FORMENTERA DEL SEGURA New Build semi-detached villas in F…
$335,908
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
$143,666
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
TURNKEY TOWNHOUSES IN A QUIET RURAL ENVIRONMENT !!!. . 2 and 3 bedroom homes, with high qual…
$143,192
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The house is distributed over two floors and offers us 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious l…
$205,942
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pedreguer, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pedreguer, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Spectacular panoramic views of the sea and mountains of Marina Alta you can have with new to…
$150,742
3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Complex of luxury quads in Dolores. Newly built homes with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, toilet, …
$343,445
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Daya Nueva, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Daya Nueva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
NEW BUILD MODERN RESIDENTIAL IN DAYA NUEVA New Build residential of townhouses in Daya Nuev…
$263,774
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Single-storey villas in the town of El Pilar de la Horadada, 3 km from the beach and close t…
$301,348
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
BEAUTIFUL NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residencial in Pilar de la…
$306,732
3 bedroom townthouse in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Triplex semi-detached house , near "Pola Park", Gran Playa area . Santa Pola (Alicante) We …
$183,027
Townhouse in Valencian Community, Spain
Townhouse
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 176 m²
Introducing a new spacious townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in the area of ​​Balcón…
$384,332
Townhouse in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse
el Campello, Spain
Area 229 m²
Beautiful semi-detached house for sale in Campello. We present this beautiful 4-storey s…
$345,635
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IN LOS ALTOS, TORREVIEJA Key Ready New townhouse in Los Altos located f…
$355,288
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Three-storey semi-detached house with garden in Citrus Partial Plan. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 fu…
$166,878
