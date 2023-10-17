Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Safor
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Safor, Spain

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with terrace, with storage room in la Font d en Carros, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with terrace, with storage room
la Font d en Carros, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
In La Font d'en Carròs / Fuente Encarroz a town house is for sale, just 10 minutes from the …
€100,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, with storage room in Gandia, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, with storage room
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Area 164 m2. Plot 146 m2. The townhouse has 2 floors, plus a garage and 2 patios. To reform.…
€85,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, with storage room in Gandia, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, with storage room
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 511 m²
District Benirredra (Gandia). Quiet neighborhood, 3-storey corner house, with garage. Ideal …
€588,000

Properties features in Safor, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir