  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Castelldefels
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Castelldefels, Spain

apartments
3
houses
20
23 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 788 m²
House in Castelldefels, Montmar district. The distance to the center of Barcelona is 25 km, …
$3,76M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 740 m²
House with sea views in a modern style in the Beyamar area of Castelldefels on the Costa Gar…
$4,45M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 236 m²
Townhouse in the Luminetes district of Castelldefels on the Costa Garraf. The distance to th…
$917,723
Villa 7 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 719 m²
House in Castelldefels, Beyamar district. The distance to the center of Barcelona is 25 km, …
$2,56M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 312 m²
House in the urbanization of Beyamar city of Castelldefels. The house was built in 1993 and …
$1,94M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 182 m²
Townhouse with sea views in the Luminets area of the city of Castelldefels on the Costa Garr…
$758,119
Villa 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
House in Castelldefels, Montmar district. Distance to the center of Barcelona is 25 km, dist…
$792,320
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Townhouse in the La Pineda area of Castelldefels on the Costa Garraf. The distance to the se…
$837,921
3 bedroom apartment in Castelldefels, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Apartment in Castelldefels on the Costa Garraf just 200 meters from the beach, completely re…
$319,208
Villa 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 368 m²
Modern house in the town of Castelldefels with sea views, Montmar district. The distance to …
$1,58M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
House in Castelldefels, Beyamar district. The distance to the center of Barcelona is 25 km, …
$1,58M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Townhouse in the Can Bow area of Castelldefels on the Costa Garraf. The total area is 150 sq…
$786,620
Villa 6 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
The modern design, which is the result of a comprehensive reconstruction carried out with th…
$1,82M
3 bedroom apartment in Castelldefels, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Modern new complex for 3 apartments in the city of Castelldefels with sea views, Montmar dis…
$775,219
Villa 6 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 840 m²
House with sea views in a modern style in the Montmar area of Castelldefels on the Costa Gar…
$6,61M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 288 m²
House in the area of Luminetes by the sea in the town of Castelldefels. The total area of th…
$1,43M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Adjacent house in the town of Castelldefels, Baishador district. The distance to the center …
$1,08M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 642 m²
House in classical style in the area of La Pineda of Castelldefels on the Costa Garraf. The …
$5,42M
4 bedroom apartment in Castelldefels, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Duplex in Els Cañars in Castelldefels. The distance to the center of Barcelona is 25 km, the…
$763,819
Villa 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
A completely new house in the final stage of construction on the Costa Garraf with panoramic…
$3,02M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
House in Castelldefels, La Pineda district. The distance to the center of Barcelona is 25 km…
$1,88M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 388 m²
House a few minutes walk from the sea in the Playa area of the town of Castelldefels on the …
$2,45M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
A house in the Montmar district of Castelldefels. Distance to the center of Barcelona is 25 …
$1,48M
