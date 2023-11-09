Residential properties for sale in Martorell, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room apartment in Martorell, Spain
3 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
We offer an apartment with a tourist license in an elite complex located in a residential ar…
€360,000
4 room apartment in Martorell, Spain
4 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
First line from the sea and the beach on the Spanish Costa Blanca. Punta Prima, 5 km from…
€590,000
3 room apartment in Martorell, Spain
3 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
New apartments in the prestigious urbanization of Villa Amalia in Spain, Costa Blanca, La Ve…
€285,000
Villa 3 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 385 m²
Superb luxury villa in Spain, between Benidorm and Altea. Albir area is one of the best priv…
€1,59M
Villa 3 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 506 m²
Detached house with unique architecture, built by the owners in 2005, located in the immedia…
€2,20M
Villa 4 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 465 m²
New villa with sea views located in the area near Benissa between Calpe and Moraira. Coast o…
€1,20M
Villa Villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa Villa
Martorell, Spain
Welcome to modern villas with sea views in the popular area of ​​Cabo Roig! The houses consi…
€542,995
Villa 4 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
New villa in Campoamor with sea views. Luxurious property from a major Spanish developer, ho…
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 156 m²
New villa in Campoamor with sea views. Luxurious property from a major Spanish developer, ho…
€499,000
