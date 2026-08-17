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Residential properties for sale in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain

;
apartments
4
houses
8
12 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
We congratulate all the customers who have waited so long for an offer on the Costa Brava wi…
$3,21M
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Villa 11 bedrooms in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Villa 11 bedrooms
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 220 m²
Villa with a large plot overlooking the sea in the town of Sant Feliu de Guixols with beauti…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Beautiful house in S'Agaro, 3 minutes walk from Sant Pol beach. Quiet area surrounded by a p…
$1,02M
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4 bedroom apartment in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
We congratulate all the customers who have waited so long for an offer on the Costa Brava wi…
$3,13M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
The surrounding area is a great place for outdoor activities. There are stunningly beautiful…
$2,66M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
House in the urbanization of Sant Amans in the town of Sant Felho de Guixols on the Costa Br…
$1,39M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 187 m²
Classic style villa with sea views in one of the best urbanizations of Sant Feliu de Guixols…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 467 m²
Three-storey villa built in 2004 in the prestigious residential area of ​​Sant Feliu de Guix…
$1,55M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 651 m²
Art Nouveau villa in the urbanization of Sant Feliu de Guixols with beautiful views of the s…
$2,85M
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Apartment on the ground floor with a large terrace in an elite complex in the first line of …
$1,16M
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
We congratulate all the customers who have waited so long for an offer on the Costa Brava wi…
$3,47M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Luxury houses in S'AgaroSeveral detached houses in a quiet urbanization with a fantastic loc…
$1,74M
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