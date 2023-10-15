Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Catalonia, Spain

119 properties total found
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 143 m²
Floor 3/3
€890,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale a cozy sunny house after a major reform, located in a quiet, green urbanization, 5 …
€480,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 409 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant modern villa with sea views, located in the prestigious urbanization of Torre Valent…
€2,95M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-level house with 4 bedrooms and magnificent sea views, located in the urbanization of …
€1,09M
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 519 m²
Number of floors 3
Awesome villa with breathtaking panoramic sea views, located on a rocky slope in the prestig…
€8,30M
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 349 m²
Number of floors 2
A gracious modern two-level house in the prestigious Fenals district of Playa de Aro, within…
€1,60M
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 156 m²
Floor 2/3
We bring to your attention modern new apartments in the elite residential complex Mas de Pal…
€1,33M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 453 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale is a magnificent 4-bedroom house with excellent sea views, located in the prestigio…
€850,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 3 500 m²
Unique and rare opportunity to own your paradise on the seafront, private 30 minutes from Gi…
Price on request
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments for sale located on the second line of the sea in the prestigious residential com…
€590,000
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 5 m²
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
Price on request
House with sea view, with Proximity to the sea in Castell d Aro, Spain
House with sea view, with Proximity to the sea
Castell d Aro, Spain
Country house in ruins with 6000m2 of land expandable up to 1500m2 of roof with sea views on…
€800,000
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 6 000 m²
Comfortable main house of traditional classical style with 2 floors, located on the very fir…
€8,61M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 300 m²
Comfortable traditional classic style house, located in the denomination “Cala Sa-Conca in C…
€6,50M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 3 717 m²
  Unique and inimitable manor house, located in the denomination “S’Agaro Vell-Costa Brava” …
€8,00M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 425 m²
Number of floors 2
A new modern villa with 4 bedrooms with a magnificent sea view, located in the prestigious T…
€2,20M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Tossa de Mar, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 8
Area 696 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a spacious three-story house with a view of the sea and the mountains in the pre…
€720,000
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a spacious house for reconstruction in the beautiful green, quiet area of Fenals…
€495,000
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/3
Magnificent well-kept, bright and comfortable apartments located in the Club N & agreve; uti…
€420,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy, solid two-level house with sea views, with a beautiful garden and well-equipped summer…
€1,15M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 411 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful first-line villa with chic sea views, located in a picturesque location on top of …
€3,50M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 523 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificent spacious house with sea views located in the urbanization of Les Alzines in San …
€2,00M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 374 m²
Number of floors 3
A luxurious modern futuristic house with swimming pool and wonderful sea views in the Treuma…
€2,65M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torre Valentina, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torre Valentina, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 833 m²
Impressive modern house of new construction in a quiet area of ​​Treumal. Urbanization locat…
€1,70M
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 9 m²
Country house with 10 hectares of semi-flat and fenced land located in Sant Feliu de Guíxols…
€3,50M
3 room house with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Calonge, Spain
3 room house with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Calonge, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 635 m²
Villa located in Calonge, province of Girona, just 5 minutes by car to the beaches of Sant A…
€500,000
5 room house with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 791 m²
House on the seafront with spectacular views in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Costa Brava Exclusive…
€6,59M
Apartment 4 bathrooms with sea view, with terrace, with Proximity to the sea in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Apartment 4 bathrooms with sea view, with terrace, with Proximity to the sea
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Three commercial premises with commercial restaurant activities in Lloret de Mar are located…
€1,18M
9 room apartment with sea view, with Proximity to the sea in Torre Valentina, Spain
9 room apartment with sea view, with Proximity to the sea
Torre Valentina, Spain
Bedrooms 50
Area 498 m²
Unique opportunity to have a property on the seafront. An old hostel that needs the entire b…
€2,70M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Impeccable completely renovated apartment in the center of Platja d’Aro, right on the promen…
€735,000

