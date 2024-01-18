Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain

apartments
27
houses
49
77 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
€350,000
4 bedroom house with furniture, with garden, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bedroom house with furniture, with garden, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 373 m²
€690,000
5 bedroom house with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bedroom house with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
  This new villa is located in the prestigious urbanization of Mas Nou, 2 km from the cent…
€1,55M
4 bedroom apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bedroom apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Spacious apartment in the city center in the immediate vicinity of supermarkets, ideal for y…
€281,000
4 bedroom apartment with furniture, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bedroom apartment with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Atiko in the quiet central area of Playa de Aro. A chic and comfortable apartment made with …
€675,000
6 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Mas Rigau Estate is a magnificent villa located on a 9.6 ha ( natural park ) with beautiful …
€3,50M
4 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
For sale a nice two-story house with beautiful sea views. The house was built by an experien…
€930,000
2 bedroom apartment with balcony, with furniture, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment with balcony, with furniture, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
For sale apartment on the ground floor (baja) in Playa de Aro in a wonderful residential com…
€255,000
5 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Chic house in the prestigious Treumal area. The modern Mediterranean-style house will appeal…
€1,10M
6 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
2000 Mediterranean villa built with panoramic views of the Roses and mountains. The house co…
€1,10M
4 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
An exclusive villa is offered to your attention, built to a large extent with your own soul …
€1,97M
5 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
A chic house for sale in the very center of Playa de Aro with stunning views of the sea and …
€2,50M
7 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Convenient house in the city center with breathtaking sea views. The house, with a living ar…
€1,70M
5 bedroom apartment with furniture, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bedroom apartment with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Chic two-story apartment with access to the roof and unforgettable views of the sea and pine…
€1,50M
2 bedroom apartment with parking, with furniture, with storage room in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment with parking, with furniture, with storage room
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Cozy apartment in a good quiet area of Playa de Aro near the sea and in close proximity to t…
€260,000
5 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Comfortable villa with a beautiful private garden and pool a few meters from the sea and has…
€4,00M
2 bedroom apartment with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
The new residential complex is located in the center of Plaja de Aro, 3 minutes from the mai…
€247,600
2 bedroom apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
In the quiet center of Playa de Aro there is a beautiful residential complex "Berlin". The p…
€295,000
4 bedroom house with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bedroom house with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Two new chic villas in respectable S`Agaro. The villas are just minutes from the beach and t…
€2,00M
4 bedroom house with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bedroom house with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
The new Vanguard Villa with magnificent sea views is located between San Anthony de Kalonge …
€2,10M
2 bedroom apartment with balcony, with furniture, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment with balcony, with furniture, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxurious apartments with sea views. They are in the prestigious residential complex of Eden…
€520,000
7 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Exclusive villa in the elite urbanization of Torre Valentina. It has a chic sea view. To the…
€1,45M
3 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Villa with chic sea views located in the quiet Platja de Aro area, 5 minutes from the city c…
€1,40M
3 bedroom apartment with furniture, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Spacious apartment in the port of Playa de Aro. Apartment area - 120m2. Located on the lowe…
€440,000
4 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
The new three-story house with an interesting design is located in Calonge ( Treumal ). ⠀ Th…
€2,50M
4 bedroom house with furniture, with garage, with storage room in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bedroom house with furniture, with garage, with storage room
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
Secluded villa located in a quiet location near the center of Playa de Aro. ⠀ The area of th…
€650,000
3 bedroom apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For sale a good apartment near the sea and yachts. The apartment has 3 bedrooms, 2 toilets, …
€445,000
4 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Secluded villa located in the quiet and elite center of Playa de Aro, with access to the bea…
€1,20M
3 bedroom apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The modern guarded complex is located 150 meters from the beach and 50 meters from the port …
€370,000
4 bedroom apartment with furniture, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bedroom apartment with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
For sale chic apartment by the sea with an area of 200m2! Very beautiful apartment with expe…
€1,10M
