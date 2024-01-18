UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Properties in 18 countries
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Castell-Platja d Aro
Residential properties for sale in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
apartments
27
houses
49
Clear all
77 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 bedroom apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2
98 m²
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 bedroom house with furniture, with garden, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
373 m²
€690,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 bedroom house with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
450 m²
This new villa is located in the prestigious urbanization of Mas Nou, 2 km from the cent…
€1,55M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
3
128 m²
Spacious apartment in the city center in the immediate vicinity of supermarkets, ideal for y…
€281,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
2
Atiko in the quiet central area of Playa de Aro. A chic and comfortable apartment made with …
€675,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6
5
Mas Rigau Estate is a magnificent villa located on a 9.6 ha ( natural park ) with beautiful …
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
4
For sale a nice two-story house with beautiful sea views. The house was built by an experien…
€930,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment with balcony, with furniture, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2
2
For sale apartment on the ground floor (baja) in Playa de Aro in a wonderful residential com…
€255,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
3
Chic house in the prestigious Treumal area. The modern Mediterranean-style house will appeal…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
6 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6
4
2000 Mediterranean villa built with panoramic views of the Roses and mountains. The house co…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
5
An exclusive villa is offered to your attention, built to a large extent with your own soul …
€1,97M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
6
A chic house for sale in the very center of Playa de Aro with stunning views of the sea and …
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
7 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7
4
Convenient house in the city center with breathtaking sea views. The house, with a living ar…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
5
Chic two-story apartment with access to the roof and unforgettable views of the sea and pine…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment with parking, with furniture, with storage room
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2
1
Cozy apartment in a good quiet area of Playa de Aro near the sea and in close proximity to t…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
7
Comfortable villa with a beautiful private garden and pool a few meters from the sea and has…
€4,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2
1
The new residential complex is located in the center of Plaja de Aro, 3 minutes from the mai…
€247,600
Recommend
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2
2
In the quiet center of Playa de Aro there is a beautiful residential complex "Berlin". The p…
€295,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 bedroom house with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
4
Two new chic villas in respectable S`Agaro. The villas are just minutes from the beach and t…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 bedroom house with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
3
The new Vanguard Villa with magnificent sea views is located between San Anthony de Kalonge …
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment with balcony, with furniture, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2
2
Luxurious apartments with sea views. They are in the prestigious residential complex of Eden…
€520,000
Recommend
Leave a request
7 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7
6
Exclusive villa in the elite urbanization of Torre Valentina. It has a chic sea view. To the…
€1,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3
4
Villa with chic sea views located in the quiet Platja de Aro area, 5 minutes from the city c…
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3
2
Spacious apartment in the port of Playa de Aro. Apartment area - 120m2. Located on the lowe…
€440,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
5
The new three-story house with an interesting design is located in Calonge ( Treumal ). ⠀ Th…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 bedroom house with furniture, with garage, with storage room
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
3
226 m²
Secluded villa located in a quiet location near the center of Playa de Aro. ⠀ The area of th…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3
2
For sale a good apartment near the sea and yachts. The apartment has 3 bedrooms, 2 toilets, …
€445,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 bedroom house with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
3
Secluded villa located in the quiet and elite center of Playa de Aro, with access to the bea…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3
2
The modern guarded complex is located 150 meters from the beach and 50 meters from the port …
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
3
For sale chic apartment by the sea with an area of 200m2! Very beautiful apartment with expe…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL