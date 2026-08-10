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Residential properties for sale in Tarragona, Spain

;
Salou
7
Cambrils
3
17 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Salou, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Salou, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
In the heart of the Costa Dorada, amidst pine groves and Mediterranean olive trees, lies you…
$691,637
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2 bedroom apartment in Salou, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Salou, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
In the heart of the Costa Dorada, amidst pine groves and Mediterranean olive trees, lies you…
$685,997
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2 bedroom apartment in Cambrils, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cambrils, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
$520,226
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Salou, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Salou, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
In the heart of the Costa Dorada, amidst pine groves and Mediterranean olive trees, lies you…
$552,962
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Tarragona, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tarragona, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Exclusive villa for sale in Els Boscos, TarragonaMagnificent three-storey villa for sale, lo…
$876,869
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2 bedroom apartment in Salou, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Salou, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
In the heart of the Costa Dorada, amidst pine groves and Mediterranean olive trees, lies you…
$557,509
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Salou, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Salou, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Residential complex of townhouses under construction in the city of Salou. The distance to t…
$575,146
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3 bedroom apartment in Far, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Far, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Apartment-duplex in the town of Salou on the Costa Dorada. The total area is 170 square mete…
$482,193
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Villa 4 bedrooms in el Perello, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Perello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 387 m²
In 100 meters from the beach in Perello, Terragona, on the Costa Dorada, a very quiet area a…
$705,088
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Vandellos i lHospitalet de lInfant, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Vandellos i lHospitalet de lInfant, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 416 m²
Villa on the first line to the sea in the town of Hospitalet de Infant on the Costa Dorada. …
$1,86M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Cambrils, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cambrils, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Welcome to your new home in Cambrils, Tarragona. This cozy house of 310 square meters, set o…
$755,242
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1 bedroom apartment in Roda de Bera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Roda de Bera, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Magnificient loft duplex for sale in Roda de Barà (Costa Dorada, Tarragona). It is furnished…
$134,338
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cambrils, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cambrils, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Spacious Townhouse for sale in VILAFORTUNY Your own corner of happiness in VILAFORTUNY! This…
$505,431
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Vinyols i els Arcs, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Vinyols i els Arcs, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
The architecture combines the simplicity of the design; Large windows open and allow interio…
$710,365
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3 bedroom apartment in Creixell, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Creixell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Apartment on the first floor in the urbanization of La Barça in the town of Roda de Bara. Th…
$239,354
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2 bedroom apartment in Far, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Far, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Apartment in the town of Salou on the Costa Dorada. The total area is 90 square meters. The …
$366,002
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4 bedroom apartment in Deltebre, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Deltebre, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Touristic apartments for sale in the Deltebre operating since 1995. It´s situated in 8 km fr…
$208,105
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Property types in Tarragona

apartments
houses

Properties features in Tarragona, Spain

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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