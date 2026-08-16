Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Sant Antoni
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Sant Antoni, Spain

;
3 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sant Antoni, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sant Antoni, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 532 m²
House with panoramic sea views in the urbanization of Torrevalentina in the town of Calonge …
$4,07M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sant Antoni, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sant Antoni, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 644 m²
The house is located on the Costa Brava in the town of Sant Antoni de Colonge. Total area 6…
$4,07M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sant Antoni, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Antoni, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/5
Cozy apartment in the quiet and cozy town of Sant Antoni de Calonge just 200 meters from the…
$249,959
Leave a request
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go