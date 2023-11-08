Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sant Antoni, Spain

apartments
9
houses
24
33 properties total found
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 143 m²
Floor 3/3
€890,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale a cozy sunny house after a major reform, located in a quiet, green urbanization, 5 …
€480,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 409 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant modern villa with sea views, located in the prestigious urbanization of Torre Valent…
€2,95M
5 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool in Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 273 m²
Great house in Sant Antoni de Calonge ( Puig Ses Forqes ) 1,500 meters from the beach. The …
€950,000
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Attention! A very valuable copy and sold with special urgency! Chic house in Sant Antoni de …
€1,95M
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Chic bright villa with unforgettable sea views.  Located in a wonderful location in the pres…
€2,00M
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa in Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Cozy apartment in the calm cozy city of San Antonio de Calongee, just 200 meters from the be…
€255,000
5 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Chic duplex on the first line of the sea in Sant Antoni de Calonge Area 280m2, on the lower…
€2,15M
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Beautiful well-groomed house with its own orchard. The house is 1,500 meters from the beach.…
€950,000
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Chic villa in a modern style in the elite urbanization of Torre Valentina. The villa is loc…
€1,10M
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with Lift in Lower Empordà, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with Lift
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Apartment on the first line of the sea with a chic panoramic view. Located on the 8th floor…
€530,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with Lift in Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with Lift
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Apartment on the first line of the sea with a chic panoramic view. Located on the 8th floor…
€530,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with Lift, with terrassa in Lower Empordà, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with Lift, with terrassa
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment for sale in Sant Antoni de Calonge . The apartment is located on the 1 sea line in…
€290,000
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Chic villa on the Costa Brava in Sant Antoni de Calonge Located 2 minutes by car from Torre …
€1,80M
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa in Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
A beautiful Spanish house in the quiet and picturesque urbanization of Torre Valentina in Sa…
€1,80M
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Modern home in the quiet and picturesque urbanization of Torre Valentina de Sant Antoni de C…
€3,30M
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Chic house in the elite urbanization of Torre Valentina, 50 meters from the beach. With a co…
€2,20M
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with Pool in Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with Pool
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A unique offer. For sale spacious apartment 100 meters from the sea and the beach. Apartme…
€270,000
6 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Lower Empordà, Spain
6 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
A set of two apartments is for sale with the ability to combine into one large 180m2. Locate…
€1,20M
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment on the first line of the sea with a chic view. Located on the 5th floor in a build…
€800,000
6 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Lower Empordà, Spain
6 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
The magnificent Villa is located in the quiet village of Mas Villa ( Sant Antoni de Calonge …
€2,20M
6 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Lower Empordà, Spain
6 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
House in the urbanization of Mas Vila with chic sea views House: 412 m2 Plot: 1300 m2. Consi…
€695,000
9 room house with terrace, with garden, with park in Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
9 room house with terrace, with garden, with park
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 3 m²
Old farmhouse converted into a rural hotel with approximately 500 years old. 39,000m2 of agr…
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with alarm system in Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with alarm system
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 200 m²
Large luxury villa of 540 m² in Sant Antoni de Calonge. With a large plot of 1200 m2 and dis…
€1,80M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 070 m²
Cozy house located on the second line of the beach in Sant Antoni de Calonge. With a plot of…
€1,85M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Villa located in the prestigious Torre Valentina urbanization in the town of Sant Antoni de …
€1,15M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
High standing house in the heart of the Costa Brava, in one of the most prestigious urbaniza…
€3,00M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 420 m²
Magnificent villa with pool located in the quiet area of ​​Mas Villa (Sant Antoni de Calonge…
€2,20M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
This high standing villa is located in the Torrevalentina urbanization, just 5 minutes from …
€1,45M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 4-bedroom villa located in the elite urbanization of Mas Vil & agrave ;, 15 minutes w…
€1,50M

Properties features in Sant Antoni, Spain

