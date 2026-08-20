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Residential properties for sale in Blanes, Spain

;
apartments
3
houses
35
38 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Villa with sea view and tourist license, 400 m from Cala Bona - Cala Sant Francesque, Blanes…
$990,863
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Elegant detached house in the exclusive area of Cala San Francesque in Blanes, one of the mo…
$1,10M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
House for sale in the urbanization of Blanes.Located in a very quiet area of Blanes, in a re…
$564,884
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 6 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 654 m²
In the heart of the prestigious urbanization of Cala Sant Francesque, a short walk from the …
$1,70M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
Spacious and bright two-family house in MontferrandOn the ground floor: living room, bathroo…
$564,884
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 932 m²
Renovated villa with sea views in one of the most exclusive areas of the Costa Brava, just 3…
$2,14M
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
House with tourist license in the city of Blanes.This 120 m2 house, located just 150 meters …
$580,850
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 408 m²
Villa with a view on the sea and a new pool in Cala Sant France – BlanesWe present exclusive…
$2,30M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 654 m²
Exclusive villa with additional plot, tourist license and panoramic sea views in Cala San Fr…
$1,69M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 507 m²
Discover this magnificent residence located in the prestigious Cala Sant Francesque district…
$2,26M
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2 bedroom apartment in Blanes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Apartment on the first floor near the beach in BlanesThis ground floor apartment offers the …
$334,377
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2 bedroom apartment in Blanes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Apartment with a terrace in a complex with a swimming pool in BlanesApartment for sale in a …
$219,961
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 507 m²
Discover this magnificent residence located in the prestigious Cala Sant Francesque district…
$2,25M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 397 m²
Exclusive house with tourist license in Cala San Francesque – Blanes.In one of the most desi…
$1,63M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 455 m²
Classic style villa in the Cala Sant Francesc urbanization of Blanes on the Costa Blava.  Di…
$1,45M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 680 m²
The villa, built in a modern style, is located in the elite urbanization of Cala Sant France…
$4,07M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 356 m²
House in the Sant Joan area of ​​Blanes on the Costa Brava. Total area 362 sq.m. The house h…
$1,03M
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4 bedroom house in Blanes, Spain
4 bedroom house
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE A FEW METERS FROM THE BEACH IN BLANES  Beautiful semi-detached house comp…
$516,305
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 658 m²
House on the first line to the sea in the urbanization of Blanes on the Costa Brava - Cala S…
$4,12M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 473 m²
Price reduction. Old price 1,800,000 euros. House with sea views in the Santa Cristina urban…
$2,09M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Modern designer villa in the town of Blanes within walking distance from the sea. The house …
$2,21M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC LUXURY HOUSE IN CALA SANT FRANCESC, BLANES  Preciosa casa de 450m2 situada en l…
$1,93M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 473 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE WITH FANTASTIC SEA VIEWS IN SANTA CRISTINA, BLANES  It is a large house of about 47…
$802,483
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Stylish house in the Cala Sant Francesc urbanization of Blanes. The distance to the center o…
$2,15M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 850 m²
Modern villa in the elite urbanization of Cala Sant Francesc on the Costa Brava. The distanc…
$5,23M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCELLENT HOUSE OF HIGH STANDING WITH A PRECIOUS VIEWS TO THE SEA, IN LA CALA SANT FRANCESC,…
$1,71M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS LUXURY HOUSE WITH MOUNTAIN VIEWS AND SPECTACULAR FINISHES IN BLANES  It is an in…
$1,20M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
House with sea views in the Santa Cristina urbanization of Blanes on the Costa Brava. Total…
$1,16M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 412 m²
Modern house in the best urbanization on the Costa Brava - Cala Sant Francesc. The distance …
$1,45M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Price reduction. Old price 1,175,000 euros. House with sea views in the Cala Sant Francesc u…
$1,13M
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