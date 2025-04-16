Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Salou
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Salou, Spain

apartments
4
5 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Salou, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Salou, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Floor 1/3
Apartments Near the Beach and Golf Course in Tarragona Salou Apartments for sale are located…
$761,075
3 bedroom apartment in Salou, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Salou, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartments Near the Beach and Golf Course in Tarragona Salou Apartments for sale are located…
$658,227
2 bedroom apartment in Salou, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Salou, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Air conditioning Heating Garden Underground parking Pool Terrace Near the beach Natural light
$341,364
2 bedroom apartment in Salou, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Salou, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/3
Apartments Near the Beach and Golf Course in Tarragona Salou Apartments for sale are located…
$582,444
4 bedroom house in Salou, Spain
4 bedroom house
Salou, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 1
Luxurious Villas in Salou Tarragona, Costa Dorada Close to the Beach The villas are located …
$1,06M
