Residential properties for sale in Platja dAro, Spain

apartments
7
houses
12
19 properties total found
Apartment 70 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Apartment 70 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 70
Area 2 400 m²
This cozy 2-star hotel has an unbeatable location. It is located 120 km from Barcelona airpo…
$4,75M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 300 m²
Comfortable traditional classic style house, located in the denomination “Cala Sa-Conca in C…
$6,87M
3 bedroom house in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom house
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 205 m²
House built in 1991. Located in a quiet urbanization between Platja d’Aro and S’agaró, a sho…
$998,008
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
100 m2 apartment in the center of Platja d´Aro, 2 minutes walk from the beach. The property …
$273,139
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Impeccable completely renovated apartment in the center of Platja d’Aro, right on the promen…
$772,143
Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Exceptional modern villa, located in the center of the residential area of ​​S’Agaró in the …
$1,47M
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
For sale: Spacious Apartment in Platja d’Aro Sale Spacious Apartment: Nice and spacious cent…
$499,004
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Impeccable apartment in the center of Platja d’Aro, on the same promenade with beautiful vie…
$718,277
Villa 5 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Beautiful house in a respectable area of a small cozy town of S'agaro . The house has a t…
$1,67M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Fabulous Ibizan style townhouse located in one of the quietest areas of Platja d’Aro. Betwee…
$367,687
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Apartment in a privileged area of ​​the Costa Brava, in S’agaró. Located in the municipality…
$1,16M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Stylish villa with private garden, swimming pool and spacious terraces. Location-quiet resid…
$2,06M
Villa 10 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 10 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 6 000 m²
Comfortable main house of traditional classical style with 2 floors, located on the very fir…
$9,05M
3 bedroom house in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom house
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 407 m²
Cozy independent house located in the Port d’Aro, select and privileged area of ​​the munici…
$1,37M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 5 m²
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 918 m²
Fantastic villa in S’agaró, on the road from S’agaró to Sant Feliu de Guíxols. A 5 minute wa…
$1,25M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 805 m²
New construction villa of 225 m2 built with a plot of 805 m2. This property is located in th…
$2,43M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 3 717 m²
Unique and inimitable manor house, located in the denomination “S’Agaro Vell-Costa Brava” in…
$8,40M
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Comfortable ground floor of 110m2 in the center of S´Agaro next to the beautiful bay of Sant…
$499,004
