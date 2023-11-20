Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Arenys de Mar

Residential properties for sale in Arenys de Mar, Spain

1 property total found
9 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Arenys de Mar, Spain
9 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Arenys de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Area 622 m²
The comfortable house is located in Arens de Mar, Spain. The area of the house occupies 622 …
€990,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir