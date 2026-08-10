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Residential properties for sale in Calonge i Sant Antoni, Spain

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Sant Antoni
3
6 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Torre Valentina, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Torre Valentina, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Spacious apartment with sea views in Sant Antonio de Calonge, just a few minutes from the be…
$768,497
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Calonge, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Calonge, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 865 m²
Luxurious estate with wonderful views of the mountains. There is everything you need for a c…
$2,21M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Sant Antoni, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sant Antoni, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 644 m²
The house is located on the Costa Brava in the town of Sant Antoni de Colonge. Total area 6…
$4,07M
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Sant Antoni, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Antoni, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/5
Cozy apartment in the quiet and cozy town of Sant Antoni de Calonge just 200 meters from the…
$249,959
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Torre Valentina, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Torre Valentina, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
New modern two storey house with stunning sea views.  Quietly located in the Treumal urbaniz…
$1,53M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sant Antoni, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sant Antoni, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 532 m²
House with panoramic sea views in the urbanization of Torrevalentina in the town of Calonge …
$4,07M
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Property types in Calonge i Sant Antoni

houses

Properties features in Calonge i Sant Antoni, Spain

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