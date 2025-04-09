Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Badalona, Spain

3 bedroom apartment in Barcelones, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelones, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 3/12
Apartments in Badalona Close to the Marina and Transportation Badalona is perfectly connecte…
$763,460
4 bedroom apartment in Barcelones, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Barcelones, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 6
Modern Design Seafront Apartments in El Gorg Badalona Residential complex is situated in a p…
$592,665
3 bedroom apartment in Barcelones, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelones, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1
Modern Design Seafront Apartments in El Gorg Badalona Residential complex is situated in a p…
$591,574
3 bedroom apartment in Barcelones, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelones, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
The residential complex is located in an exceptional location, with direct access to the bes…
$447,974
