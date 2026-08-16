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Residential properties for sale in Gava, Spain

;
apartments
4
houses
3
7 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Gava, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Gava, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Gava is a great place to create a modern residential complex that combines all the advantage…
$423,311
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3 bedroom apartment in Gava, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Gava, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
Gava is a great place to create a modern residential complex that combines all the advantage…
$507,739
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3 bedroom apartment in Gava, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Gava, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Apartment in excellent condition in the town of Gava Mar on the Costa Garraf. The distance t…
$755,242
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3 bedroom apartment in Gava, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Gava, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Atico duplex in the town of Gava Mar on the Costa Garraf. The distance to the center of Barc…
$923,719
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Gava, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Gava, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 362 m²
House with panoramic views of the sea and the city in the town of Gava.  The distance to the…
$1,39M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Gava, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Gava, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 535 m²
Modern house second line to the sea in the town of Gava Mar on the Costa Garraf. Distance to…
$2,96M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Gava, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Gava, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Modern house second line to the sea in the town of Gava Mar on the Costa Garraf. Distance to…
$3,37M
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