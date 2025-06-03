Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Sant Cugat del Valles
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Sant Cugat del Valles, Spain

houses
3
4 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sant Cugat del Valles, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sant Cugat del Valles, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 512 m²
New house in the area of Sant Cugat - Valdoreis, 20 minutes drive from Barcelona. Elite dist…
$2,57M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sant Cugat del Valles, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sant Cugat del Valles, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 754 m²
Exclusive project for the construction of several houses in the area of Sant Cugat, 20 minut…
$4,10M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sant Cugat del Valles, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Cugat del Valles, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Apartment-duplex in Sant Cugat de Bayes. The total area is 121 square meters. The apartment …
$649,816
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sant Cugat del Valles, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sant Cugat del Valles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 810 m²
The house is 810 m2. The main part of the house of 500 m2 is built in one floor, where there…
$3,25M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go