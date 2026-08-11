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Residential properties for sale in Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
Esplugas is a picturesque city on the outskirts of Barcelona, combining modernity and histor…
$651,970
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2 bedroom apartment in Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Esplugas is a picturesque city on the outskirts of Barcelona, combining modernity and histor…
$530,019
Leave a request
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