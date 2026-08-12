Seaview Houses for Sale in Andalusia, Spain

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Beach Houses in Andalusia, Spain

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Marbella
1038
Malaga
168
Sevilla
680
Dos Hermanas
678
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178 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
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Villa 5 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique 500m3 build detached villa for sale with pool and cinema room, in secluded area but o…
$2,08M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 825 m²
Wake up above the Mediterranean in La Reserva de Sotogrande, where panoramic views, protecte…
$16,07M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
Wake up in Elviria beach, Marbella East, just 50 metres from the Mediterranean, with sea vie…
$2,88M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique Apartments and Penthouses in Nueva Andalucia Marbella This exclusive complex is situa…
$1,98M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 2
Off-Plan Villas with Sea View and High Quality in Sought-After Community in Fuengirola This …
$3,42M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Spectacular Houses with Scenic Views in the Natural Setting of Mijas The development is set …
$1,11M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 259 m²
Contemporary Villas Surrounded by Nature in Benahavís Benahavís is one of Costa del Sol’s mo…
$13,03M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxurious villa with large infinity pool and amazing sea view surrounded by nature Delive…
$1,15M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 341 m²
Number of floors 3
Golfside Sustainable Villas with Picturesque Seaviews in Estepona This new project is locate…
$1,79M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 683 m²
Number of floors 2
Large deluxe villa in Marbella with swimming pool, elevator and roof terrace offering amazin…
$2,09M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Exquisit luxury villa with big pool, garden and views of the sea located on a golf resort cl…
$1,19M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Mansion 15 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Mansion 15 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 1 269 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Mansion with Tourism License and Excellent Location in Benahavis The mansion is loc…
$16,33M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
High-end design villa with large pool, garden and beautiful sea view located on a golf resor…
$1,72M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
4 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 264 m²
Marvelous villa with private pool and amazing sea views located in a premium golf resort wit…
$1,98M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Almunecar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Townhouses in a Sought After Beachside Location in Almuñecar This new project is s…
$489,545
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 917 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Private Pools in a Rich Featured Complex in Ojen Ojen is a natural place that si…
$5,50M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Manilva, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Sea-View Houses in Resort-Style Project in Manilva Malaga Manilva enjoys a privileged locati…
$467,947
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
Superior villa with large roof top terrace, private pool, garden, gym, spa and stunning sea …
$1,45M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 633 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury high end villa with large terrace, private pool, gym, cinema room, spa and stunning s…
$3,91M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 4
Townhouses in a Well-Designed Residential Complex with Sea Views in Fuengirola The townhouse…
$1,38M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 329 m²
Elite villa with spacious living area, pool, awesome sea views and large basement situated i…
$3,49M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 546 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea and Mountain Views Luxury Villas in a Gated Complex with Resort-like Facilities in Marbe…
$6,51M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 701 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea and Mountain Views Luxury Villas in a Gated Complex with Resort-like Facilities in Marbe…
$12,78M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 275 m²
Number of floors 2
Impressive villa with large roof top terrace, private pool, garden, cinema room and stunning…
$5,59M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 407 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Golf-Front Villa with a Swimming Pool in Benahavís Set within one of the most pres…
$4,93M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium beachfront villa with rooftop terrace, private garden and wellness spa amenities loc…
$556,896
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 2
Real Estate with Uninterrupted Sea Views in Estepona The real estate is located in Estepona,…
$969,804
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas in a Popular Holiday Destination in Málaga, Fuengirola The detached villas are locate…
$4,60M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ojen, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 892 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Private Pools in a Rich Featured Complex in Ojen Ojen is a natural place that si…
$5,27M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Manilva, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Townhouses Near Golf Course in Manilva The townhouses are located in the city of Ma…
$600,520
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Property types in Andalusia

villas
cottages
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Andalusia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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