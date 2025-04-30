Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Andalusia, Spain

Marbella
373
Malaga
13
Estepona
178
San Pedro Alcantara
88
153 properties total found
Villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa
Mijas, Spain
Area 158 m²
New Development: Prices from € 725,000 to € 995,000. [Beds: 4 - 5] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built siz…
$717,554
Leave a request
Bungalow in Estepona, Spain
Bungalow
Estepona, Spain
Area 140 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,160,000 to € 2,580,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built…
$2,15M
Leave a request
Cottage in Benalmadena, Spain
Cottage
Benalmadena, Spain
Area 178 m²
New Development: Prices from € 486,000 to € 586,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built siz…
$483,616
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Housing located on a plot of about 2,800.-squares, in the municipal term of Estepona, 3.5 km…
$1,41M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
RESALE 3 bedroom townhouse in the Frontline beach Estepona complex of 50 properties with 2, …
$2,50M
Leave a request
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 226 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,100,000 to € 1,150,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
State of the art brand new villa offering the best panoramic sea and golf views. This exquis…
$5,70M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Magnificent villa to renovate located in Guadalmina Alta, Valle del Golf, minutes away from …
$974,838
Leave a request
Triplex 3 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Triplex 3 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Beautiful house in one of the most sought -after urbanizations on the Costa del Sol and 5 mi…
$564,070
Leave a request
Townhouse in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse
Estepona, Spain
Area 132 m²
New Development: Prices from € 495,000 to € 650,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built siz…
$494,918
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
This elegant 6-bedroom villa is available for sale in the gated community of Lomas de la Qui…
$5,55M
Leave a request
Villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa
Mijas, Spain
Area 408 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,200,000 to € 1,200,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,19M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Tarifa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Fantastic Chalet of 213 m2/ (164 m2 useful) located in the residential zone the rate cuartón…
$615,054
Leave a request
Villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa
Mijas, Spain
Area 286 m²
New Development: Prices from € 525,000 to € 584,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$522,425
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Calahonda, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Calahonda, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
A large high quality built classic villa in excellent condition, located in a very quiet are…
$2,95M
Leave a request
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 471 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,950,000 to € 3,800,000. [Beds: 4 - 10] [Baths: 4 - 8] [Buil…
$1,95M
Leave a request
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 425 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,760,000 to € 1,760,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built…
$1,74M
Leave a request
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 360 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,790,000 to € 1,790,000. [Beds: 6 - 6] [Baths: 5 - 5] [Built…
$1,77M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Ojen, Spain
5 bedroom house
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Townhouse with 4 bedrooms, with bathrooms, guest toilet, kitchen, living room, cinema, two p…
$2,40M
Leave a request
Cottage in Marbella, Spain
Cottage
Marbella, Spain
Area 180 m²
New Development: Prices from € 800,000 to € 850,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$796,076
Leave a request
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 368 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,050,000 to € 1,200,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa
Mijas, Spain
Area 201 m²
New Development: Prices from € 725,000 to € 1,075,000. [Beds: 3 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built s…
$721,444
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
A large tenement house for sale on the San Fernando football field, a three -story house wit…
$322,106
Leave a request
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 943 m²
New Development: Prices from € 5,750,000 to € 5,750,000. [Beds: 8 - 8] [Baths: 7 - 7] [Built…
$5,72M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Rented for long term Magnificent villa of 603 m², located on a plot of 1,100 m² with a moder…
$3,95M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
In the city of Tarifa, Cadiks, by the road leading to the Sanctuary of Virgen de la Luz, ver…
$390,510
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Beautiful house attached for sale in the area of ​​the Santo Tomas de Aquino school, is dist…
$402,442
Leave a request
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 260 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,380,000 to € 1,380,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built…
$1,37M
Leave a request
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 286 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,200,000 to € 1,250,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,19M
Leave a request
Townhouse in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
Area 223 m²
New Development: Prices from € 685,000 to € 685,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$681,640
Leave a request

