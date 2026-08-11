Houses for sale in San Roque, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in San Roque, Spain

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villas
17
townhouses
6
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31 property total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 825 m²
Wake up above the Mediterranean in La Reserva de Sotogrande, where panoramic views, protecte…
$16,07M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
A sanctuary where architecture and nature merge in perfect harmonyLocated in the prestigious…
$14,50M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
A Super Modern Masterpiece in Altos de Valderrama,Villa Stern, an ultra-modern architectural…
$5,87M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 041 m²
Villa Noon: cutting-edge design, sustainable luxury, and a privileged setting in La Reserva …
$14,80M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 087 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea and Golf Views Zero Energy Consumption Villa with a Private Lift in Sotogrande This deve…
$11,41M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
Opulent townhouse nestled on a golf course with large garden, terraces and community pool su…
$582,172
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 8 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 544 m²
Number of floors 2
Innovative Zero Consumption Concept Villa on the Premises of the Prestigious Sotogrande, San…
$10,21M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxurious townhouse on golf course with spacious garden, terraces and communal pool amidst g…
$803,549
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 8 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 742 m²
Villa Oak is a newly built residence located in the exclusive Altos de Valderrama, Sotogrand…
$10,02M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Discover Villa Oak, an extraordinary retreat where architectural brilliance harmonizes with …
$10,21M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern top floor duplex house with large roof top terrace, community pool, community garden …
$556,584
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 6 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 087 m²
Villa HALO is a unique luxury villa located in La Reserva de Sotogrande, one of the most exc…
$11,16M
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8 bedroom House in San Roque, Spain
8 bedroom House
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 800 m²
Nestled in the exclusive and renowned Sotogrande area of Costa del Sol, this groundbreaking …
$13,31M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Newly-Built Homes in San Roque Cádiz Near Various Golf Courses The homes for sale are locate…
$768,326
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Villa 6 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Located in the prestigious La Reserva de Sotogrande, Villa Halo represents the peak of susta…
$10,21M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$754,052
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Villa 8 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 12
This fantastic and very modern villa located in Lower Sotogrande offers so many features tha…
$4,75M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Guadiaro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Guadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
The gated and secure complex consists of 27 luxury villas with 3, 4 or 5 bedrooms, overlooki…
$476,384
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4 bedroom house in Torreguadiaro, Spain
4 bedroom house
Torreguadiaro, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
These homes have spectacular views to the Mediterranean sea and the rolling, wooded hills of…
$1,37M
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4 bedroom house in San Roque, Spain
4 bedroom house
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
(EN) BEAUTIFUL ANDALUSIAN STYLE VILLA WITH AMAZING SEA VIEWS, LARGE SWIMMING POOL AND PRIVAT…
$795,143
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Se vende un chalet adosado en Sotogrande con vistas al mar.  Tiene dos plantas con dos dormi…
$270,103
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Guadiaro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Guadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
VILLA FOR SALE WITH A UNIQUE DESIGN IN SOTOGRANDE PLOT AREA: 2,872 m2. Contemporary (avant-…
$3,70M
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3 bedroom house in Torreguadiaro, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torreguadiaro, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Total area: 286.41 m², distributed as follows: - 207.65 m² on the ground floor - 44.20 m…
$1,16M
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3 bedroom house in Torreguadiaro, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torreguadiaro, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This is the latest project of a series of distinctive developments and real estate urbanisat…
$4,06M
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Townhouse in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse
San Roque, Spain
Area 179 m²
New Development: Prices from € 410,000 to € 1,356,000. [Beds: 2 - 5] [Baths: 3 - 6] [Built s…
$405,789
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5 bedroom house in Torreguadiaro, Spain
5 bedroom house
Torreguadiaro, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Fantastic opportunity to acquire a majestic villa in the fabulous F Zone of Sotogrande, perf…
$1,31M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Guadiaro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Guadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Fantastic classic style 3 bedroom villa in Sotogrande with 286m² built in the luxurious urba…
$799,867
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Villa 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Un manto de árboles envuelve el terreno donde se alza ECO villas, creando una perfecta conex…
$1,85M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 308 m²
Immaculate and impressive, modern detached villa with unique and panoramic views of the sea …
$6,29M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Guadiaro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Guadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Detached Villa, Sotogrande, Costa del Sol. 5 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms, Built 1600 m², Terrace 4…
$8,00M
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