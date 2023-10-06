Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Andalusia
  5. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Andalusia, Spain

Marbella
157
Estepona
91
Fuengirola
28
Cuevas del Almanzora
16
Malaga
16
San Roque
12
Tarifa
9
Velez-Malaga
6
150 properties total found
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
€1,70M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 389 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Houses with Private Lifts in Marbella's Exclusive Gated Community The houses are in …
€5,68M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 758 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,60M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 656 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,90M
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
€850,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
€1,90M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Homes with Stunning Sea and Nature Views in Mijas This project comprises sophisticat…
€889,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Homes with Stunning Sea and Nature Views in Mijas This project comprises sophisticat…
€799,000
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Benahavis, Spain
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 1 466 m²
Villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis, with 6 bedroom, 7 bathroom and characteristics p…
€9,95M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 405 m²
Welcome to Villa Paraiso 8, a beautiful Mediterranean home with modern interior design and e…
€4,20M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 752 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Beachside Villas for Sale in Marbella Spain Introducing a unique residential complex …
€3,15M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€560,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 200 m²
Penthouse duplex for sale in Selwo, Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristi…
€449,000
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Estepona, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 337 m²
Villa for sale in Atalaya, Estepona, with 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1 bathroom, 1 toilet and ch…
€1,50M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 333 m²
Welcome to this exceptional property in Nueva Andalucía. This luxury villa on the coveted 'C…
€2,85M
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Roque, Spain
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 2 005 m²
Villa for sale in Sotogrande Alto, Sotogrande, with 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 …
€15,00M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 496 m²
For sale, Villa 6 is part of the new collection of 6 modern villas, located in the prestigio…
€2,75M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 602 m²
Discover the epitome of exclusivity with this exceptional villa in Benahavís, on the stunnin…
€2,29M
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Penthouse for sale in El Padron, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 bathroom and pool…
€695,000
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Manilva, Spain
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale - CASA ADOSADO  410,000 € Great offer for investment in rent, with solar panels  230…
€410,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 824 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Villas Offering Natural Living Area in Fuengirola Málaga Luxurious Málaga villas a…
€4,88M
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 8
Area 550 m²
€3,00M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 931 m²
Number of floors 4
7 Bedroom Detached Villa in an Exclusive Area of Marbella This majestic detached villa is lo…
€13,95M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in San Roque, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 812 m²
For sale this modern architectural villa, currently under construction, in Sotogrande Alto, …
€2,80M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 300 m²
Elegant villa in the heart of the Costa del Sol This luxurious contemporary style villa o…
€3,25M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Residences with Sea Views Within a Sought-After Community in Fuengirola The developme…
€1,50M
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Mijas, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 193 m²
Villa for sale in Mijas Costa, with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and pool characteristics (Privat…
€699,000
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, in good condition in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, in good condition
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 555 m²
Welcome to this Mediterranean architecture villa in Vega del Colorado, Benahavis, one of the…
€3,40M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 5
2, 3, and 4 Bedroom Modern Homes in Marbella This residential project is located in one of t…
€890,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Apartments in the Residential Lifestyle Complex in Mijas Costa Spectacular sea view a…
€963,000

