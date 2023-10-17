Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Tarifa
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Tarifa, Spain

villas
3
House To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
2 room house with terrace in Tarifa, Spain
2 room house with terrace
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€190,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with public pool in Tarifa, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with public pool
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€320,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with garage in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with garage
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
€360,000
3 room house with terrace, with garage, with water system in Tarifa, Spain
3 room house with terrace, with garage, with water system
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
€345,000
2 room house with terrace, with garage, with water system in Tarifa, Spain
2 room house with terrace, with garage, with water system
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
€330,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garage, with water system in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garage, with water system
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
€1,55M
3 room house with water system, with Light in Tarifa, Spain
3 room house with water system, with Light
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
€330,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€500,000
House in Tarifa, Spain
House
Tarifa, Spain
Area 200 m²
€620,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir