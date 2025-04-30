Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for Sale in in Andalusia, Spain

213 properties total found
Villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa
Mijas, Spain
Area 158 m²
New Development: Prices from € 725,000 to € 995,000. [Beds: 4 - 5] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built siz…
$717,554
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rio Real, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rio Real, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 341 m²
We present to your attention an unusual villa that has undergone a complete renovation, offe…
$2,54M
Leave a request
Bungalow in Estepona, Spain
Bungalow
Estepona, Spain
Area 140 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,160,000 to € 2,580,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built…
$2,15M
Leave a request
Cottage in Benalmadena, Spain
Cottage
Benalmadena, Spain
Area 178 m²
New Development: Prices from € 486,000 to € 586,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built siz…
$483,616
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Beautiful vest attached in private urbanizacion on the beach front line. It has 3 floors. On…
$748,478
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Housing located on a plot of about 2,800.-squares, in the municipal term of Estepona, 3.5 km…
$1,41M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 bedroom house
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Бунгало с 2 спальнями Бунгало с двумя и тремя спальнями расположены на набережной пляжа Лос-…
$291,294
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Villa for sale in Vera, Almería, Costa de Almería Vera is one of the best naturist enclaves …
$424,186
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Very bright central duplex a few steps from the beach and the Old Town. It consists of two …
$251,662
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
RESALE 3 bedroom townhouse in the Frontline beach Estepona complex of 50 properties with 2, …
$2,50M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Villa in the most exclusive Estepon district, Seghers area with a plot of 500 m 2. 250 m 2 b…
$757,156
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
State of the art brand new villa offering the best panoramic sea and golf views. This exquis…
$5,70M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Casares, Spain
3 bedroom house
Casares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
A beautiful tenement house completely renovated in one of the most sought after urbanization…
$264,679
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Magnificent villa to renovate located in Guadalmina Alta, Valle del Golf, minutes away from …
$974,838
Leave a request
Triplex 3 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Triplex 3 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Beautiful house in one of the most sought -after urbanizations on the Costa del Sol and 5 mi…
$564,070
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Two -level for sale with a private garden in a very good area of ​​Casares Costa, in urbaniz…
$189,831
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
This brand new villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis combines modern style and comfort.…
$2,70M
Leave a request
Townhouse in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse
Estepona, Spain
Area 132 m²
New Development: Prices from € 495,000 to € 650,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built siz…
$494,918
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ricmar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 435 m²
Modern turnkey villa set in an unbeatable location only steps to the beach in Elviria, East …
$2,87M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
This elegant 6-bedroom villa is available for sale in the gated community of Lomas de la Qui…
$5,55M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
House with land and private pool, housing prepared for events such as weddings and private e…
$916,614
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Tarifa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Fantastic Chalet of 213 m2/ (164 m2 useful) located in the residential zone the rate cuartón…
$615,054
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Residential is the perfect place to enjoy the Mediterranean with the privacy and intimacy th…
$398,828
Leave a request
Villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa
Mijas, Spain
Area 286 m²
New Development: Prices from € 525,000 to € 584,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$522,425
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Calahonda, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Calahonda, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
A large high quality built classic villa in excellent condition, located in a very quiet are…
$2,95M
Leave a request
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 471 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,950,000 to € 3,800,000. [Beds: 4 - 10] [Baths: 4 - 8] [Buil…
$1,95M
Leave a request
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 425 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,760,000 to € 1,760,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built…
$1,74M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Do you want to live in a privileged environment? Life surrounded by nature? This is your cha…
$455,487
Leave a request
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 360 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,790,000 to € 1,790,000. [Beds: 6 - 6] [Baths: 5 - 5] [Built…
$1,77M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Rented till march 2022 Villa - Chalet, El Paraiso, Benahavís 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, Built:…
$824,863
Leave a request

