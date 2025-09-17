Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for Sale in in Granada, Spain

6
10 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Almunecar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Stylish Villas with Panoramic Sea Views in La Herradura, Granada La Herradura is a charming,…
$1,62M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Almunecar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 2
Sustainable Beachfront Villas with Infinity Views in Almuñecar This new development is situa…
$2,13M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Calahonda, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Calahonda, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
A large high quality built classic villa in excellent condition, located in a very quiet are…
$2,95M
3 bedroom townthouse in Almunecar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Townhouses in a Sought After Beachside Location in Almuñecar This new project is s…
$468,807
Villa 6 bedrooms in Caniles, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Caniles, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 432 m²
Luxurious luxury villa with jacuzzi located in Spain on the island of Ibiza, near the coast …
$3,27M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Caniles, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Caniles, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 431 m²
Stylish villa in Ibiza with sea views and private pool 16 x 5 meters. Just 20 minutes walk t…
$2,52M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Almunecar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 4
Sizeable Villas with Private Pools in Granada Almuñecar Almuñecar is a coastal area in Costa…
$2,52M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Caniles, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Caniles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 470 m²
New modern villa on the Spanish island of Ibiza, in a quiet area close to Cala Llonga beach.…
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Almunecar, Spain
4 bedroom house
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 4
Sizeable Villas with Private Pools in Granada Almuñecar Almuñecar is a coastal area in Costa…
$2,22M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Almunecar, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 374 m²
Number of floors 4
Sizeable Villas with Private Pools in Granada Almuñecar Almuñecar is a coastal area in Costa…
$3,75M
