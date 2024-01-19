Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Andalusia, Spain

14 properties total found
Cottage new building, with terrace, with garage in Marbella, Spain
Cottage new building, with terrace, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Area 180 m²
New Development: Prices from € 800,000 to € 850,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] …
€800,000
Cottage with garage, with garden, with basement in Mijas, Spain
Cottage with garage, with garden, with basement
Mijas, Spain
Area 122 m²
New Development: Prices from € 260,000 to € 499,000. [Beds: 2 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 4] …
€260,000
Cottage new building, with terrace, with garage in Marbella, Spain
Cottage new building, with terrace, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Area 298 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,602,000 to € 1,934,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 3 -…
€1,60M
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden in Estepona, Spain
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden
Estepona, Spain
Area 101 m²
New Development: Prices from € 409,000 to € 688,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] …
€409,000
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden in Marbella, Spain
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden
Marbella, Spain
Area 243 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,025,000 to € 1,217,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 -…
€1,03M
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden in Marbella, Spain
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden
Marbella, Spain
Area 307 m²
New Development: Prices from € 699,000 to € 749,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] …
€699,000
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden in Marbella, Spain
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden
Marbella, Spain
Area 412 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,495,950 to € 1,849,950. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 -…
€1,50M
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden in Estepona, Spain
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden
Estepona, Spain
Area 145 m²
New Development: Prices from € 462,372 to € 532,051. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] …
€462,372
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden in Benahavis, Spain
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden
Benahavis, Spain
Area 365 m²
New Development: Prices from € 975,000 to € 1,390,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3…
€975,000
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden in Estepona, Spain
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden
Estepona, Spain
Area 156 m²
New Development: Prices from € 439,000 to € 798,500. [Beds: 3 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 4] …
€439,000
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden in Estepona, Spain
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden
Estepona, Spain
Area 205 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,550,000 to € 2,550,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 -…
€2,55M
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden in Estepona, Spain
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden
Estepona, Spain
Area 166 m²
New Development: Prices from € 580,000 to € 590,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] …
€580,000
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden in Mijas, Spain
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden
Mijas, Spain
Area 181 m²
New Development: Prices from € 598,000 to € 598,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] …
€598,000
Cottage new building, with terrace, with garage in Benalmadena, Spain
Cottage new building, with terrace, with garage
Benalmadena, Spain
Area 178 m²
New Development: Prices from € 486,000 to € 586,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] …
€486,000
