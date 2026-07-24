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Houses for Sale in in Torrox, Spain

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bungalows
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townhouses
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19 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Torrox, Spain
4 bedroom house
Torrox, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in San Roque. 4 bed · 5 bath · 450 m² built. Presented by MUSE Prop…
$2,05M
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5 bedroom house in Torrox, Spain
5 bedroom house
Torrox, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
5-bedroom villa for sale in San Roque. 5 bed · 4 bath · 480 m² built. Presented by MUSE Prop…
$785,517
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4 bedroom house in Torrox, Spain
4 bedroom house
Torrox, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 435 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in San Roque. 4 bed · 6 bath · 435 m² built. Presented by MUSE Prop…
$3,07M
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OkeaskOkeask
3 bedroom house in Torrox, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torrox, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in San Roque. 3 bed · 2 bath · 115 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$307,376
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3 bedroom house in Torrox, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torrox, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in San Roque. 3 bed · 1 bath · 95 m² built. Presented by MUSE P…
$278,916
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3 bedroom house in Torrox, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torrox, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in San Roque. 3 bed · 3 bath · 280 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$836,747
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom house in Torrox, Spain
4 bedroom house
Torrox, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in San Roque. 4 bed · 3 bath · 140 m² built. Presented by MUSE Prop…
$495,217
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5 bedroom house in Torrox, Spain
5 bedroom house
Torrox, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
5-bedroom villa for sale in San Roque. 5 bed · 4 bath · 480 m² built. Presented by MUSE Prop…
$762,749
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3 bedroom house in Torrox, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torrox, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in San Roque. 3 bed · 2 bath · 160 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$352,914
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Brilliant new built townhouse with roof top terrace and panoramic sea view, situated in a qu…
$483,793
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Los Llanos, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Los Llanos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
The modern residential complex located in El Morca, Torrox Costa, offers 112 luxury apartmen…
$370,666
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3
Modern Apartments Just Steps from the Beach in Los Llanos, Torrox Los Llanos is a sought-aft…
$579,428
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Castillo Bajo Conejito, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Castillo Bajo Conejito, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 165 m²
This exclusive residential complex on the Costa del Sol offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments…
$488,073
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Exclusive Sea View Townhouses with Terraces in Torrox Costa Torrox Costa is renowned for its…
$401,676
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Los Llanos, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Los Llanos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 107 m²
The modern residential complex located in El Morca, Torrox Costa, offers 112 luxury apartmen…
$415,524
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Modern new-built townhouse with  panoramic sea view, beautiful rooftop terrace and community…
$403,932
VAT
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Ready-to-Move 2-Bedroom Townhouse with a Large Terrace in Torrox, Málaga Located in the hear…
$227,661
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
This is an exclusive complex of 58 apartments and penthouses on the Costa del Sol, located i…
$620,829
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Castillo Bajo Conejito, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Castillo Bajo Conejito, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 137 m²
This exclusive residential complex on the Costa del Sol offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments…
$370,470
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