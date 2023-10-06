UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Andalusia
Houses
Pool Houses for sale in Andalusia, Spain
Marbella
157
Estepona
91
Fuengirola
28
Cuevas del Almanzora
16
Malaga
16
San Roque
12
Tarifa
9
Velez-Malaga
6
Comarca de la Costa Granadina
4
Almunecar
3
Barbate
3
Nerja
3
Puerto Real
3
Rincon de la Victoria
3
Villamartin
3
House
80 properties total found
New
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
5
€1,70M
Recommend
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
3
151 m²
€850,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
4
4
330 m²
Welcome to Villa Leones, a dreamy haven in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella! This villa is more tha…
€2,75M
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
4
155 m²
€1,90M
Recommend
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Benahavis, Spain
6
1 466 m²
Villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis, with 6 bedroom, 7 bathroom and characteristics p…
€9,95M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
5
5
405 m²
Welcome to Villa Paraiso 8, a beautiful Mediterranean home with modern interior design and e…
€4,20M
Recommend
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
2
200 m²
Penthouse duplex for sale in Selwo, Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristi…
€449,000
Recommend
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Estepona, Spain
5
337 m²
Villa for sale in Atalaya, Estepona, with 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1 bathroom, 1 toilet and ch…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
5
4
333 m²
Welcome to this exceptional property in Nueva Andalucía. This luxury villa on the coveted 'C…
€2,85M
Recommend
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Roque, Spain
6
2 005 m²
Villa for sale in Sotogrande Alto, Sotogrande, with 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 …
€15,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
4
5
496 m²
For sale, Villa 6 is part of the new collection of 6 modern villas, located in the prestigio…
€2,75M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Benahavis, Spain
4
3
602 m²
Discover the epitome of exclusivity with this exceptional villa in Benahavís, on the stunnin…
€2,29M
Recommend
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
5
503 m²
Related villa for sale in El Mirador, Marbella, with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and pool charac…
€1,69M
Recommend
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
3
170 m²
Penthouse for sale in El Padron, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 bathroom and pool…
€695,000
Recommend
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
3
130 m²
Apartment for sale in Costalita, Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and pool characteris…
€475,000
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
4
330 m²
Villa for sale in Guadalmina Alta, San Pedro de Alcantara, with 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 1 t…
€2,40M
Recommend
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
8
550 m²
€3,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
San Roque, Spain
4
7
812 m²
For sale this modern architectural villa, currently under construction, in Sotogrande Alto, …
€2,80M
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Mijas, Spain
4
193 m²
Villa for sale in Mijas Costa, with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and pool characteristics (Privat…
€699,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, in good condition
Marbella, Spain
6
6
555 m²
Welcome to this Mediterranean architecture villa in Vega del Colorado, Benahavis, one of the…
€3,40M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage
Benahavis, Spain
5
5
358 m²
Welcome to this exquisite contemporary villa nestled in the prestigious area of El Paraiso A…
€2,25M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
4
4
247 m²
Welcome to this Mediterranean beachfront villa in Bahía Dorada, Estepona. Immerse yourself i…
€1,38M
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3
195 m²
Residential real estate on 2 and 3 bedrooms with a balcony, garden or solarium, and with pri…
€370,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
3
3
320 m²
Welcome to Villa Flora, where dreams come to life! Nestled in the heart of Rio Real, Marbell…
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Estepona, Spain
4
3
292 m²
Beautiful Mediterranean Villa in La Resina Golf, Estepona. With a privileged location in the…
€815,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
3
3
586 m²
Welcome to this spectacular development of 8 detached villas located in the prestigious city…
€1,69M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
4
4
176 m²
Welcome to Villa Nusa, a luxurious Balinese-style retreat nestled in the heart of Nueva Anda…
€2,65M
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Guadiaro, Spain
5
525 m²
Villa for sale in Sotogrande, with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 1 toilet and pool characteristic…
€1,23M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
5
5
364 m²
Welcome to Villa Baoli, an exquisite property located in the desirable area of Nueva Andaluc…
€2,30M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
5
5
447 m²
This excellent detached villa is located in one of the best areas of Marbella, in the heart …
€4,65M
Recommend
