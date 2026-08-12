Pool Houses for sale in Andalusia, Spain

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Pool Houses for Sale in in Andalusia, Spain

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Marbella
1038
Malaga
168
Sevilla
680
Dos Hermanas
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118 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
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Villa 5 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique 500m3 build detached villa for sale with pool and cinema room, in secluded area but o…
$2,08M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 825 m²
Wake up above the Mediterranean in La Reserva de Sotogrande, where panoramic views, protecte…
$16,07M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
Wake up in Elviria beach, Marbella East, just 50 metres from the Mediterranean, with sea vie…
$2,88M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 606 m²
Extraordinary new built villa with private pool, stunning views, and a charming garden locat…
$4,22M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxurious villa with large infinity pool and amazing sea view surrounded by nature Delive…
$1,15M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 683 m²
Number of floors 2
Large deluxe villa in Marbella with swimming pool, elevator and roof terrace offering amazin…
$2,09M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Exquisit luxury villa with big pool, garden and views of the sea located on a golf resort cl…
$1,19M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
High-end design villa with large pool, garden and beautiful sea view located on a golf resor…
$1,72M
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4 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
4 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 264 m²
Marvelous villa with private pool and amazing sea views located in a premium golf resort wit…
$1,98M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
Superior villa with large roof top terrace, private pool, garden, gym, spa and stunning sea …
$1,45M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 633 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury high end villa with large terrace, private pool, gym, cinema room, spa and stunning s…
$3,91M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 329 m²
Elite villa with spacious living area, pool, awesome sea views and large basement situated i…
$3,49M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 1
Massive luxurious Villa located on a golf resort with a big terrace and deluxe amenities inc…
$1,10M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 423 m²
Key ready high luxury villa with infinity pool, large terraces, mountain and golf course vie…
$1,04M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 275 m²
Number of floors 2
Impressive villa with large roof top terrace, private pool, garden, cinema room and stunning…
$5,59M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium beachfront villa with rooftop terrace, private garden and wellness spa amenities loc…
$556,896
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 182 m²
Enormous high end turnkey villa with swimming pool, large garden, and personal spa zone set …
$7,84M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 696 m²
Casa Cazorla is a luxurious modern-design villa built with the signature quality of Casas Fi…
$6,82M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 256 m²
Elevated townhouse with spacious terraces and pool located in golf resort with access to spa…
$734,309
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 452 m²
Number of floors 2
Extraordinary Villa with private  infinity pool and sea view in a premium area of the new go…
$1,64M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 925 m²
Number of floors 1
Exclusive high end modern villa with large infinity pool and sea view in a privileged area w…
$3,61M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 889 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive high-end villa with large garden, infinity pool, basement and big roof terrace wit…
$3,06M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Key ready high end luxury villa with private pool, terrace and an amazing sea view in a ultr…
$1,28M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 586 m²
Number of floors 1
Exclusive high-end villa with terraces, great sea views, private pool and elevator located i…
$1,98M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Mojacar, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Mojacar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Sophisticated beach duplex with infinity pool, refined gym, spa center, shops and restaurant…
$769,821
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 058 m²
Number of floors 3
High end ultra luxury huge villa with large terraces and garden,  panoramic sea view, infini…
$8,80M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 616 m²
Wake up to panoramic sea views, natural light, and complete privacy in one of the most estab…
$7,55M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Fantastic corner townhouse with fully fitted kitchen, large terraces, private garage, with s…
$682,369
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern townhouse with community infinity pool, large terraces , private garden and amazing s…
$1,07M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 837 m²
Number of floors 2
High end spacious elite villa with xxl infinity pool and amazing sea view in a privileged ar…
$4,13M
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Property types in Andalusia

villas
cottages
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Andalusia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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