Pool Penthouses for sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

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Pool Penthouses for sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

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Torrevieja
340
Benidorm
15
Alicante
49
la Marina Baixa
184
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79 properties total found
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 99 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$466,408
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 2
Luxury penthouse with large roof top terrace and amazing sea view, pools, gym and spa next t…
$426,043
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 5/5
Brilliant beach penthouse with a stunning sea view, generous terrace and swimming pool locat…
$622,681
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Floor 5/5
Amazing penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea view located …
$648,457
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 5/5
Awesome penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea view located …
$477,810
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 4/4
Modern beach penthouse with a roof top terrace  and a community pool just 200 meters from th…
$393,516
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 128 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$555,170
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 4
Modern penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea view located c…
$461,802
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 115 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$523,776
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 3/3
Modern penthouse with large roof top terrace, pools, playground, paddle tennis and high secu…
$371,276
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 2/2
Fantastic  top floor duplex house with large roof top terrace, community pool and lake view …
$370,877
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 4/4
Brilliant luxury penthouse with rooftop terrace, private pool and parking place, well connec…
$479,492
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Floor 8/8
Modern penthouse with private rooftop terrace, amazing panoramic sea views, heated pool and …
$727,423
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Premium attractive penthouse with a rooftop terrace, parking space and a swimming pool, conn…
$449,135
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 107 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$440,702
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 342 m²
Floor 4/4
Key ready high end penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea vi…
$2,43M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 99 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$466,408
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Floor 1/2
Modern duplex penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and amazing golf views, …
$348,787
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 5/5
Awesome penthouse with huge roof top terrace, gym, social club located in a closed residenti…
$460,018
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 1/1
Stunning top floor duplex house with large roof terrace located only 200 meters from the bea…
$413,710
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 101 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$468,702
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Penthouse in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 201 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$738,319
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Floor 1/3
Amazing top floor duplex with a generous rooftop terrace, swimming pool and gym, located in …
$484,950
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Floor 8/8
Luxury spacious penthouse with private rooftop terrace, stunning panoramic sea views, heated…
$744,881
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse
Benidorm, Spain
Area 267 m²
The sea, golf and life of Benidorm, everything can be enjoyed in Eagle Tower. A privileged l…
$855,873
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 4/4
Family penthouse with huge terrace and sea view located on a luxury resort close to the beac…
$402,951
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Floor 24/25
Key ready high-end penthouse with large sun terrace, an awesome sea view and many sports fac…
$1,21M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxurious apartment in a premium area near the beach with a large terrace, community pool, a…
$363,423
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 98 m²
Enjoy your new house in Jarcia. In this contemporary design residential, adapted to today's …
$505,992
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Amazing duplex penthouse with a large rooftop terrace, community infinity pool, and stunning…
$370,877
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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