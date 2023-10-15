Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
255
Torrevieja
127
Orihuela
64
la Marina Baixa
60
la Marina Alta
26
Guardamar del Segura
23
l Alacanti
21
Calp
20
56 properties total found
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 7/8
Residential Complex with Sea Views in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca The residential is l…
€360,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€395,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 5/1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€580,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€395,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rojales, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Unique Apartments in Rojales, Costa Blanca Close to Golf Course Luxury Spanish apa…
€449,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€1,50M
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 34/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€1,03M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in els Poblets, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€470,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
Ready to Move Bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca The bungalows are located in …
€360,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Contemporary Apartments Few Steps Away From the Beach in Orihuela Costa The modern apartment…
€419,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 6
Spacious Flats with Stylish Design and Sea Views in La Mata Costa Blanca Elegant beachfront …
€970,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 6/5
Apartments with Sea Views in Alicante City Costa Blanca The apartments are located in Alican…
€254,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 21/22
Renovated Beachfront Apartments in a Complex With Pool in Benidorm, Alicante The apartments …
€500,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 11/11
Apartments with Sea Views in Unique Location in Guardamar del Segura The apartments are in G…
€285,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 4
Penthouses with Unique Views in Alicante Santa Pola The penthouses are located in Santa Pola…
€369,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 372 m²
Floor 24/24
Sea View Apartments Near the Beach in Benidorm Costa Blanca These apartments are located in …
€880,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Floor 24/24
Sea View Apartments Near the Beach in Benidorm Costa Blanca These apartments are located in …
€725,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Floor 30/30
Luxury Apartments Complex next to the Beach in Benidorm The apartments are situated in Benid…
€1,69M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
DescriptionLuxurious penthouse in a closed residential complex in Altea Hills, Altea city (A…
€750,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
DescriptionLuxury Penthouse by the sea with panoramic views in Altea (Mascarat area)!For Sal…
€1,20M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with by the sea in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with by the sea
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 226 m²
Playa Flamenca is an area by the sea , where you can enjoy water sports, entertainment and b…
€466,150
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 5
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Mar azul area, located on the 5 floor. The total are…
€230,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 4
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Centro area, located on the 4th floor. The total are…
€154,736
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
2 beds penthouse on two storeys with solarium in Playa del Cura . Penthouse on two storesy w…
€149,900
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with floor heating in Cabo Roig, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with floor heating
Cabo Roig, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
2 bedrooms brand new luxury penthouse in Villamartin. 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms luxury pentho…
€227,000
Penthouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Penthouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Area 254 m²
DescriptionFor sale Penthouse Lux with stunning sea views, located in the best exclusive res…
€595,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Penthouse for sale in Dehesa de campoamor in Las colinas golf. The total area of 140.00 m2, …
€765,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 24
A DONE NEW HOUSE WITH A VISION ON THE SEA IN PLAYA DE PONIENTE DE BENIDORM !!! Houses with …
€1,12M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
2 or 3 beds penthouses near Playa Higuericas in La Torre de la Horadada . New urbanization o…
€279,900
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Cozy penthouse with views in Guardamar del Segura. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom…
€336,000

Properties features in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
