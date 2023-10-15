UAE
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3
2
72 m²
7/8
Residential Complex with Sea Views in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca The residential is l…
€360,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
2
1
80 m²
5/1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€395,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
200 m²
5/1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€580,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
155 m²
3/2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€395,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
4
3
80 m²
2
Exclusive Unique Apartments in Rojales, Costa Blanca Close to Golf Course Luxury Spanish apa…
€449,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
5
3
173 m²
3/4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€1,50M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
4
3
190 m²
34/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€1,03M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
4
2
245 m²
4/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€470,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
2
92 m²
1
Ready to Move Bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca The bungalows are located in …
€360,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
75 m²
Contemporary Apartments Few Steps Away From the Beach in Orihuela Costa The modern apartment…
€419,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
97 m²
6
Spacious Flats with Stylish Design and Sea Views in La Mata Costa Blanca Elegant beachfront …
€970,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
3
1
71 m²
6/5
Apartments with Sea Views in Alicante City Costa Blanca The apartments are located in Alican…
€254,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
2
1
91 m²
21/22
Renovated Beachfront Apartments in a Complex With Pool in Benidorm, Alicante The apartments …
€500,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
80 m²
11/11
Apartments with Sea Views in Unique Location in Guardamar del Segura The apartments are in G…
€285,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
212 m²
4
Penthouses with Unique Views in Alicante Santa Pola The penthouses are located in Santa Pola…
€369,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
5
3
372 m²
24/24
Sea View Apartments Near the Beach in Benidorm Costa Blanca These apartments are located in …
€880,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
4
3
325 m²
24/24
Sea View Apartments Near the Beach in Benidorm Costa Blanca These apartments are located in …
€725,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
4
3
430 m²
30/30
Luxury Apartments Complex next to the Beach in Benidorm The apartments are situated in Benid…
€1,69M
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
3
2
220 m²
DescriptionLuxurious penthouse in a closed residential complex in Altea Hills, Altea city (A…
€750,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
3
3
212 m²
DescriptionLuxury Penthouse by the sea with panoramic views in Altea (Mascarat area)!For Sal…
€1,20M
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with by the sea
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3
2
226 m²
Playa Flamenca is an area by the sea , where you can enjoy water sports, entertainment and b…
€466,150
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
110 m²
5
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Mar azul area, located on the 5 floor. The total are…
€230,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view
Torrevieja, Spain
2
2
110 m²
4
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Centro area, located on the 4th floor. The total are…
€154,736
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
85 m²
2 beds penthouse on two storeys with solarium in Playa del Cura . Penthouse on two storesy w…
€149,900
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with floor heating
Cabo Roig, Spain
2
2
84 m²
2 bedrooms brand new luxury penthouse in Villamartin. 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms luxury pentho…
€227,000
Recommend
Penthouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
254 m²
DescriptionFor sale Penthouse Lux with stunning sea views, located in the best exclusive res…
€595,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
2
140 m²
Penthouse for sale in Dehesa de campoamor in Las colinas golf. The total area of 140.00 m2, …
€765,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
3
2
138 m²
24
A DONE NEW HOUSE WITH A VISION ON THE SEA IN PLAYA DE PONIENTE DE BENIDORM !!! Houses with …
€1,12M
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2
2
72 m²
2 or 3 beds penthouses near Playa Higuericas in La Torre de la Horadada . New urbanization o…
€279,900
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
220 m²
Cozy penthouse with views in Guardamar del Segura. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom…
€336,000
Recommend
