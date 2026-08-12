Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

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Beach Penthouses for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

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Torrevieja
340
Benidorm
15
Alicante
49
la Marina Baixa
184
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49 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
1, 2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Private Terraces in Central Torrevieja Located in Torrev…
$369,870
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
1 and 2-Bedroom Apartments with Communal Swimming Pool Near the Beach in Torrevieja Located …
$517,952
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 2
Luxury penthouse with large roof top terrace and amazing sea view, pools, gym and spa next t…
$426,043
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 5/5
Brilliant beach penthouse with a stunning sea view, generous terrace and swimming pool locat…
$622,681
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Floor 5/5
Amazing penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea view located …
$648,457
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 5/5
Awesome penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea view located …
$477,810
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 4/4
Modern beach penthouse with a roof top terrace  and a community pool just 200 meters from th…
$393,516
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 4
Modern penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea view located c…
$461,802
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 2/2
Fantastic  top floor duplex house with large roof top terrace, community pool and lake view …
$370,877
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Floor 8/8
Modern penthouse with private rooftop terrace, amazing panoramic sea views, heated pool and …
$727,423
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
3 Bedroom Key-Ready Flats with Great Views in San Miguel de Salinas These exquisite ready-mo…
$480,390
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 342 m²
Floor 4/4
Key ready high end penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea vi…
$2,43M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Floor 1/3
Amazing top floor duplex with a generous rooftop terrace, swimming pool and gym, located in …
$484,950
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Floor 8/8
Luxury spacious penthouse with private rooftop terrace, stunning panoramic sea views, heated…
$744,881
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Mediterranean-Style Apartments Near Sea in El Campello Alicante Located in E…
$688,425
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 4/4
Family penthouse with huge terrace and sea view located on a luxury resort close to the beac…
$402,951
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Floor 24/25
Key ready high-end penthouse with large sun terrace, an awesome sea view and many sports fac…
$1,21M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxurious Apartments in a Pool-Adorned Complex in Jávea Alicante Discover these generously p…
$866,997
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
2 Bedroom Luxurious Eco-Friendly Flats with Sea Views in Denia Costa Blanca Luxurious contem…
$408,006
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in La Mata, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
La Mata, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Floor 6/6
High end luxury beach penthouse with sea view, large roof top terrace and pool just100 metre…
$1,09M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Apartments in Calpe by the Coast Located in Calpe within a prestigious coastal …
$1,28M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Modern ground-floor apartment with a bright terrace and premium facilities like pool, gym an…
$312,746
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 34/34
Key ready large high end penthouse with amazing sea view, big roof top terrace, interior poo…
$1,11M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxury penthouse with a large rooftop terrace, panoramic sea view, community pool, gym and s…
$438,058
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 128 m²
2 Bedroom Exclusive Seafront Residence in Villajoyosa Costa Blanca Villajoyosa is known for …
$1,75M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Calpe near Las Salinas These apartments…
$796,716
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 316 m²
Floor 12/12
Seaside Apartments in the Coveted Calpe Costa Blanca Area Situated within the charming town …
$1,06M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Luxurious 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom corner penthouse in Villamartin Top floor apartment …
$444,249
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
2-4 Bedroom Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in La Mata Located in La Mata, one of the most …
$713,344
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 5/5
Key ready fantastic beachfront penthouse with an amazing sea view, swimming pool and garden …
$745,507
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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