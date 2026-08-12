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Warehouses for sale in Central Federal District, Russia

;
Moscow
199
Moscow Oblast
835
Podolsk
47
Khimki
28
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1 165 properties total found
Warehouse 1 749 m² in Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 1 749 m²
Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 1 749 m²
Floor 1
A Class B Warm Warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Podolsk, the village of Byakont…
$4,00M
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Warehouse 3 250 m² in Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 3 250 m²
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Area 3 250 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, Dmitrov, Bely Rast village, 163, …
$47,302
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Warehouse 9 765 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 9 765 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 9 765 m²
Floor 1
A Class A heated warehouse is offered for sale. d Moscow, Troitsk district, Evseyevo village…
$17,34M
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TekceTekce
Warehouse 1 635 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 1 635 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 1 635 m²
Floor 1
Step columns 12x18 m Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w14879
$34,475
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Warehouse 1 637 m² in Central Federal District, Russia
Warehouse 1 637 m²
Central Federal District, Russia
Area 1 637 m²
Floor 1
Step columns 12x18 m Readiness for entry – September 2027. ID: w14900
$2,62M
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Warehouse 9 777 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 9 777 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 9 777 m²
Floor 1
A Class A heated warehouse is offered for sale. d Moscow, Troitsk district, Evseyevo village…
$17,36M
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Warehouse 763 m² in Tokaryovo, Russia
Warehouse 763 m²
Tokaryovo, Russia
Area 763 m²
Floor 1
A B+ class warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, d Lyubertsy, Tokarev village, Petro…
$1,20M
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Warehouse 1 526 m² in Tokaryovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 526 m²
Tokaryovo, Russia
Area 1 526 m²
Floor 1
A B+ class warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, d Lyubertsy, Tokarev village, Petro…
$2,40M
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Warehouse 1 356 m² in Shchyolkovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 356 m²
Shchyolkovo, Russia
Area 1 356 m²
Floor 1
Unique offer. The building is located on its own species plot, when buying the plot is regis…
$1,66M
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Warehouse 1 812 m² in Central Federal District, Russia
Warehouse 1 812 m²
Central Federal District, Russia
Area 1 812 m²
Floor 1
Step columns 12x18 m Readiness for entry – September 2027. ID: w14901
$2,91M
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Warehouse 1 200 m² in Central Federal District, Russia
Warehouse 1 200 m²
Central Federal District, Russia
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 1
Step columns 12x18 m Readiness for entry – September 2027. ID: w14899
$1,92M
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Warehouse 4 459 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 4 459 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 4 459 m²
Floor 1
A Class A heated warehouse is offered for sale. d Moscow, Troitsk district, Evseyevo village…
$7,92M
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Warehouse 602 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 602 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 602 m²
Floor 1
Step columns 12x18 m Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w14881
$12,694
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Warehouse 2 616 m² in Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 2 616 m²
Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 2 616 m²
Floor 1
A Class B Warm Warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Podolsk, the village of Byakont…
$5,81M
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Warehouse 2 298 m² in Tokaryovo, Russia
Warehouse 2 298 m²
Tokaryovo, Russia
Area 2 298 m²
Floor 1
A B+ class warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, d Lyubertsy, Tokarev village, Petro…
$3,61M
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Warehouse 1 804 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 1 804 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 1 804 m²
Floor 1
Step columns 12x18 m Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w14878
$38,038
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Warehouse 19 542 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 19 542 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 19 542 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Balashikha, Novskoye highway, 6, 1 flo…
$33,25M
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Warehouse 979 m² in Tokaryovo, Russia
Warehouse 979 m²
Tokaryovo, Russia
Area 979 m²
Floor 1
A B+ class warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, d Lyubertsy, Tokarev village, Petro…
$1,54M
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Warehouse 13 290 m² in Khimki, Russia
Warehouse 13 290 m²
Khimki, Russia
Area 13 290 m²
Floor 1
High-rise warehouse: 9,886.22 m2 (left side 4,986.6 m2, right side 4,899.62 m2) Mezzanine: 1…
$221,226
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Warehouse 5 322 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 5 322 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 5 322 m²
Floor 1
A Class A heated warehouse is offered for sale. d Moscow, Troitsk district, Evseyevo village…
$9,45M
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Warehouse 9 607 m² in Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 9 607 m²
Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 9 607 m²
Floor 1
A Class B Warm Warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Podolsk, the village of Byakont…
$8,96M
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Warehouse 9 557 m² in Central Federal District, Russia
Warehouse 9 557 m²
Central Federal District, Russia
Area 9 557 m²
Floor 1
12x18 Header ID: w13732
$141,414
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Warehouse 1 203 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 1 203 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 1 203 m²
Floor 1
Step columns 12x18 m Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w14877
$25,366
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Warehouse 2 946 m² in Tokaryovo, Russia
Warehouse 2 946 m²
Tokaryovo, Russia
Area 2 946 m²
Floor 1
A B+ class warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, d Lyubertsy, Tokarev village, Petro…
$4,62M
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Warehouse 3 269 m² in Central Federal District, Russia
Warehouse 3 269 m²
Central Federal District, Russia
Area 3 269 m²
Floor 1
Step columns 12x18 m Readiness for entry – September 2027. ID: w14903
$5,24M
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Warehouse 1 094 m² in Tokaryovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 094 m²
Tokaryovo, Russia
Area 1 094 m²
Floor 1
A B+ class warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, d Lyubertsy, Tokarev village, Petro…
$1,72M
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Warehouse 5 m² in Moscow, Russia
Warehouse 5 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 5 m²
Object number: 1078. Warehouse, Warehouse, Keler, office - depends on the area occupied and …
$12,239
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Warehouse 5 243 m² in Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 5 243 m²
Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 5 243 m²
Floor 1
A Class B Warm Warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Podolsk, the village of Byakont…
$11,29M
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Warehouse 2 065 m² in Central Federal District, Russia
Warehouse 2 065 m²
Central Federal District, Russia
Area 2 065 m²
Floor 1
Step columns 12x18 m Readiness for entry – September 2027. ID: w14902
$3,31M
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Warehouse 555 m² in Tokaryovo, Russia
Warehouse 555 m²
Tokaryovo, Russia
Area 555 m²
Floor 1
A B+ class warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, d Lyubertsy, Tokarev village, Petro…
$871,241
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Property types in Central Federal District

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offices
manufacture buildings
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