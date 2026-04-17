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Monthly rent of offices in Russia

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1 property total found
Office 47 m² in Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Office 47 m²
Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Area 47 m²
Art. 132696940 Art. 80022604. Office space is rented near the Baltic railway station. Diffe…
$924
per month
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