Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Staraya Kupavna
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Staraya Kupavna, Russia

сommercial properties
4
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Warehouse 20 948 m² in Staraya Kupavna, Russia
Warehouse 20 948 m²
Staraya Kupavna, Russia
Area 20 948 m²
Floor 1
For sale is offered heated warm warehouse class A. Moscow region, Noginsk, ter highway M-7 V…
$23,42M
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 500 m² in Staraya Kupavna, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Staraya Kupavna, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
Warehouse with a total area of 1500 square meters, The working height of the warehouse is 8 …
$15,788
Leave a request
Warehouse 10 474 m² in Staraya Kupavna, Russia
Warehouse 10 474 m²
Staraya Kupavna, Russia
Area 10 474 m²
Floor 1
A warm Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Noginsk, ter highway M-7 Volga,…
$11,71M
Leave a request
Warehouse 5 184 m² in Staraya Kupavna, Russia
Warehouse 5 184 m²
Staraya Kupavna, Russia
Area 5 184 m²
Floor 1
For sale is offered heated warm warehouse class A. Moscow region, Noginsk, ter highway M-7 V…
$5,80M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go